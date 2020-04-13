Spending so much time in your home will inevitably make you take a long hard look at how you've decorated your space — for better or worse. But this can be to your advantage. Since you've got a little extra time on your hands, now might be the opportunity you've been looking for to get things in order, whether that be for more functionality or a more pleasing aesthetic result (or both). And where better to look than some new home decor items from a few of your favorite retailers for a little inspiration?

Spring has long been considered an ideal time to freshen things up in your home. And with stay-indoor orders in place, it's even more conducive. That said, revamping your space this season doesn't have to be a massive undertaking. You can actually make quite a significant impact by swapping in a few key items.

Take your textiles for example. With weather warming up in many places, it's time to ditch your heavy fabrics in favor of something lighter. This goes for your bedding as well as the decorative throw blankets on your chairs and sofas. You'll be surprised at how instantly fresher everything feels. And don't overlook the bathroom textiles, as well. A new set of luxurious towels can make it feel like your own little spa.

Another area that could use a little love right now? Your patio. You don't have to spend much to make it a more friendly place for your at-home happy hour or some quiet reading time. Think comfy, weatherproof seating and a surface to use for drinks, snacks, or decorative accessories that make it feel more personalized.

Since you're likely spending more time in your kitchen, working on your newly acquired baking hobby, that might be another spot that could benefit from some updating. Even without taking on a bigger project like painting your cabinets you can add some much-needed freshness. Colorful accessories, like dish towels, a teapot, or decorative bowls can make tackling culinary projects so much more enjoyable.

And lastly, don't neglect your work-from-home space. From desk accessories that make things more organized to a comfortable-yet-stylish chair, giving some thought to this space will make you feel so much more productive and motivated.

Ready to browse for new pieces that will create an instant refresh? See ahead for 10 finds from Zara, H&M, IKEA, and more that will help inspire your mini home makeover.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.