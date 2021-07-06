Zara Home’s Summer Sale Is Back — Here’s What To Shop First

If you’re a Zara fan at all, you’ve probably already filled your cart with discounted clothes, shoes, and accessories from its much-anticipated sale this season. But what you may not realize is that Zara Home is also having a summer sale — and the deals on bedding, bath, and decor are just as buzz-worthy as its fashion selection. If you’ve ever shopped either, though, you know there’s no time to waste in finding the best steals.

The Zara Home sale, which kicked off in June, spans several categories. The brand didn’t hold back — you can score discounts on duvet covers, towels, dinnerware, kitchen tools, and even furniture. Yet unsurprisingly, supplies are already starting to dwindle (especially when it comes to those timely, need-them-now products).

Take, for example, its floral melamine tableware — only a few pieces remain from the set (all at under $26), which is perfect for all those outdoor dinner parties you have planned. Or, the summery Floral Jacquard Towel with Tassels, which is now only available in a face towel size (though still worth snatching as a complement to your collection at only $4.90). However, don’t take that to mean that this is an event to ignore. While things may be selling out quickly, there are also plenty more trends and unique finds left for the taking.

In fact, there’s even some furniture and rugs included — a rare treat, given that those types of pieces are frequently sold out on Zara Home’s site. Don’t miss the set of mango wood tables, which feature a sleek nesting design and are on sale for $229. And be sure to check out its discounted rug selection; items such as the Block Print Rug and the Cotton Rug look expensive, but during the sale, fall well under the $200 mark.

There’s still plenty to shop in this massive sale, but don’t count on it being that way for long. Head over to Zara Home’s site now to get in on the deals, or scroll below to browse a few of TZR’s favorite finds to help you get your shopping started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.