Fourth of July sales are on the rise ahead of the long weekend and there’s one particular shopping extravaganza you should check out first: Zara’s summer sale. The retailer only offers two major ones a year, so you’ll want to stock up your checkout cart asap. The discounted event comes at a crucial time this season as many people are filling up their social calendars with Sunday brunches, backyard barbecues, and even trips abroad. Along with this, comes the need to dress up and look your best. Luckily, Zara’s sale has almost every item you’ll need, whether that’s a cute and comfortable dress for weddings or a trendy sandal you can wear in your outfit pics for Instagram.

Most of the sale items are 30% off, however the discounts will vary by category. You can find pieces like ribbed jumpsuits for 40% off or quilted slides for 30% off. For fans of Friends, you’ll immediately recognize that many of the skirts on sale give off Rachel Green’s preppy vibe. Perhaps you’ll want to add a few into your virtual shopping bag. In addition, despite it being a summer sale, there are many staples you can buy now — like a lightweight jacket — and wear once fall rolls around. As fashion girls know, it’s always smart to be prepared a season ahead. Before you get lost in the abundance of items on Zara’s website though, check out the most notable pieces from the sale, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.