Chloë Sevigny Will Convince You To Buy Everything From Zara Home’s Fall Campaign

Zara Home is an expert at creating hauntingly beautiful campaigns, but the affordable decor retailer has officially outdone itself this fall. For its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, Zara Home not only dreamed up a line of chic, minimalist pieces — it also launched an entire short film around the line starring actor and fashion icon Chloë Sevigny to highlight its new pieces in a creative (and somewhat spooky) way.

Titled The Last Line, the film was written and directed by Fabien Baron and is meant to serve “as the heart of the campaign and the focal point for the season’s storytelling.” To do that, it takes viewers through a spacious home that Domino reports is the Casa de Serralves in Porto, Portugal. The camera follows Sevigny throughout the space as she prepares for an upcoming role and finishes chores using the brand’s latest pieces.

It makes a convincing case for the new line, to say the least. As the actor dines, washes dishes, and more throughout the house, the understated beauty of the designs pops out from the screen. A reddish-orange hand towel adds a rustic touch to the kitchen, linen throw pillows provide a softness to the stark living room, and sparkling wine glasses add elegant light to a solo dinner. True to Zara Home, the products are pared-back and basic, but with a sophisticated, thoughtful touch (that’s undoubtedly accentuated by Sevigny’s acting and the incredible location in which they’re featured).

While expensive-looking, the new collection is also affordable. You’ll find everything from $6.90 candles to a $499 chair, making the sleek line a veritable steal — especially since it’s worthy of an actual mansion. Not all of the items are available just yet, but you can start shopping some of the fall pieces now on Zara Home’s site. A few of TZR’s favorites from the drop, ahead.

