Goodbye, Cloffice — Yelp Says This Major Home Decor Trend Is Getting Replaced

The pandemic isn’t over, but its intense influence over our homes seems to be waning. That’s at least according to Yelp, which just released its 2022 Home Trend Forecast Report detailing emerging interiors trends. Though it dives into many, the main takeaway is that a return to aesthetics is overtaking the urgent need to update and renovate — and that people are finally beginning to use their homes for relaxation, rather than work (and, well everything else), once again.

This is all according to Yelp’s data science team, which identified the terms seeing “a meteoric rise in interest among consumers” on its platform. To do this, they looked at words used in both searches and reviews to find which ones had the largest increase in 2021 compared to the previous year. On top of that, the team identified emerging trends from the past several months.

Its final list in hand, Yelp decided to take it a step further. With the help of interior designer Jeremiah Brent of HGTV’s The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, the platform created a report that includes insights and advice on each of the trends included, so that consumers not only know what they are, but understand their significance and how to use them. Brent also confirmed that each of these trends are indeed movements he’s identified in his own experience in the industry. “Sifting through Yelp’s rich data, I saw many of the trends I’d begun utilizing in my recent design projects reflected,” he said in the report.

Courtesy of Yelp

Without further ado, discover each trend Yelp predicts will be huge in 2022 — and expert-approved ways to implement many of them — ahead.

Special Touches

In 2022, changes to the home will be less about major structural changes and more about thoughtful, considered additions. The 64% increase in searches for drapery and the 37% increase in searches for backsplash illustrate this, as does the 100% increase in searches for butler pantry year-over-year from October 2020 to October 2021. [Ed. note: Any percentages here and in the list ahead indicate a rise in searches in the two month period from August 2021 to October 2021 unless otherwise noted.]

Mid-Century Modern

While there’s been some debate over whether mid-century modern styles are on their way out, Yelp’s data indicates that it’s standing firm in its trending status. In fact, it notes in its report that searches for the term are up nearly 50% year-to-date (January to October 2021). Brent’s recommendation for trying this look? Incorporating cane. “Cane is a natural and timeless material that I always find myself reaching for,” he said in the report. “It’s incredibly versatile, a great way to warm up a space, and has been around for ages.”

Bold & Bright Wallpaper Prints

Searches for wallpapering are up 167% on Yelp, and that’s expected to increase in the new year. For design lovers, this comes as no surprise — especially considering the hoards of celebrities jumping on board, and the fact that many designers have predicted this as well. In fact, Yelp even got in on the trend earlier this year with a Chasing Paper collab featuring a collection of wallpaper highlighting highly rated small businesses in New York, San Francisco, and Austin.

Lagom

Not familiar with the term “lagom?” You will be soon. According to Yelp, it’s the “new hygge” — it saw a 33% increase on the platform in just two months. The term literally means “moderate,” and “is founded on the notion that less is in fact, more.” Yelp says other searches confirm this mentality is on the up and up as well: functional space is up 52%, declutter is up 39%, and Murphy beds are up 61%.

Courtesy of Yelp

Japandi Design

Japandi design — a “combination of Scandinavian functionality and Japanese rustic minimalism” — is a similar trend on the rise, showing a 27% increase in searches for the term on Yelp. This look can be achieved through warm elements and muted color palettes, including details like textural plaster finishes. That said, Brent notes that it can also just mean a simple addition. “Try starting small with a textural side table or vase. There are so many ways to begin experimenting with the aesthetics of Japandi design without having to completely renovate your home,” he said.

Reclaimed & Raw Materials

The term reclaimed materials has seen a 38% increase on Yelp, pointing to the fact that people want earthy elements in their home and a “harmony with its surrounding environment.” Brent has included these in his own home by way of a stone fireplace, which he notes is a great way for anyone to try the trend. “Updating your fireplace is a great project for the coming year. Adding unique elements can make it the focal point of a living room, where your family will gather around for years to come, much like mine does during the fall and winter months.”

A Return to Artistry

Perhaps the greatest evidence that people are starting to focus on aesthetics rather than necessity is the fact that searches for art installation increased 181%. Moving forward, Yelp predicts a renewed interest in self-expression — which Brent explains is an opportunity to get creative. “There’s nothing I love more than discovering new artists,” he said. “There’s no shortage of people to discover using Yelp — whether it’s finding someone to create custom furniture or restore an old piece, or discovering a local shop with unique art or antiques.”

Courtesy of Yelp

Bold Accents

Interior designers recently told TZR maximalism is set to be one of the year’s biggest trends. Yelp seems to agree. “Demand for colorful paint (up 89% year over year from October 2020 to October 2021), accent wall (up 28% year over year), terrazzo (up 29%) and tile installation (up 81%) is on the rise,” it wrote in the report. That said, you don’t have to go all out incorporating these statement details. Take Brent, for example: He implemented a bold tile pattern into his natural, low-key backyard for a pop of contrast.

No More “Cloffice”

2021 was wild for the “cloffice”; 2022 is anything but. Walk-in closets are up 49%, guest rooms are up 33%, game rooms are up 22% from January to October 2021, and media rooms are up 81%, indicating that people are wanting their “extra” spaces to simply be that. To further reiterate the trend, Yelp notes that “terms such as ‘home office,’ which saw an 80% increase in 2020 compared to 2019, did not make the list of trending searches this year.”

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

It may not seem as glamorous as bold accents or art installations, but electric vehicle charging stations are undoubtedly a trend that should be on your radar. “On Yelp, searches for the term have gone up nearly 60% in the past year (October 2021 compared to October 2020), and interest does not seem to be slowing any time soon,” wrote the brand.

Here, view Yelp’s full forecast.