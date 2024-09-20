Even though it seems like summer just ended, peak fall foliage is already on the horizon. That’s right, from now until early-November, leaves will turn various shades of red, orange, and yellow — making for the ultimate autumnal drive through the countryside. And from November 5 to 7, just in time for the most picturesque part of fall, the nation’s premier supercar driving experience, Xtreme Xperience will launch a luxury three-day road trip to explore America’s most scenic roads in their prime. So, if it’s your dream to test-drive a Ferrari or a Lamborghini through the changing foliage (casual), now’s your chance.

For three days and two nights, Xtreme Xperience will offer you and a partner the newest addition to its impressive lineup called the Supercar Tour & Rally Experience. “This new luxury road trip experience is designed for those who crave both the thrill of driving high-performance supercars and the serenity of breathtaking landscapes,” said Adam Olalde, CEO and Founder of Xtreme Xperience in a press release. The inaugural drivers will navigate Georgia’s Great Smoky Mountains, including the iconic Tail of the Dragon, renowned for its 318 curves in 11 miles, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and North Georgia’s secret trails through the Blue Ridge Mountains. “We’ve meticulously crafted this journey to provide an unparalleled blend of adventure, luxury, and unforgettable driving moments,” Olalde shared. But wait — there’s more. For the final adventure, guests will conclude their trip with an “adrenaline-filled day at Atlanta Motorsports Park where participants will drive the supercars at top speeds around the racetrack,” the brand confirmed.

Courtesy of Xtreme Xperience

Even if you’d prefer the comfort of your own car, you can still enroll in the Supercar Tour & Rally Experience starting at $2,500. However, if a supercar sounds up your alley, you can drive a Porsche 911/992 GT3, a Ferrari 488 Spider, and a Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder for a base price of $10,500. When you’re not on the road, you’ll stay two nights at the historic Tapoco Lodge burrowed on the banks of the Cheoah River — a short walk from the Tail of the Dragon. What’s more, each meal is planned and included in the journey, so all you have to do is sit back and drive. And if you’ve never driven a luxury vehicle before, don’t worry, Xtreme Xperience has a team of professional guides and instructors ready to help enhance your driving experience.

For those looking to book a trip, Xtreme Xperience also has open road locations in California, Colorado, Washington, Michigan, Georgia, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania, in case the upcoming route doesn’t align with your schedule. Either way, book your tickets ASAP, because November 5 will be here before you know it.