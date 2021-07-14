West Elm Is Betting Big On This Growing Decor Trend For Fall

If you were to play a word association game with the term “fall decor,” rich colors and cozy textures would probably be the first — and maybe the only — things that come to mind. This year, though, one retailer is working to prove that autumnal themes can include much, much more than just soft blankets and burnt orange shades. That’s West Elm’s fall 2021 collection, and while yes, it does feature many pieces made to cuddle with by a roaring fire, it’s also comprised of many more upcoming (and decidedly un-fall-like) trends.

Now available to shop at West Elm, the new launch spans a wide range of categories — everything from vases to rugs to bedding is included. And as the brand’s fall lookbook notes, those mainly focus on eight different and noteworthy trends or ideas for the season. So whether you’re all about “sweater weather” or prefer to take a season-less approach to decor, there’s probably something in it that you’ll love.

If you want to look ahead, though, start with the wealth of geometric pieces, which nod to a growing movement in decor. As TZR noted earlier this year, Chairish wrote in a recent trend report that “geometric pieces would be taking over homes in 2021.” Designer Cara Woodhouse confirmed this, explaining that she’s seen many incorporating these shapes into their spaces, albeit with a softer approach (think round edges versus hard shapes). West Elm decided to focus on both, with products such as the Pebble Geo Pillow Cover and the Array Glyphs Rug which alternate between circular shapes and rigid lines.

Not so into trends? West Elm also kept timeless style at the forefront with its “Modern Classic” pieces, which are “designed to last the long haul” but with a clearly updated twist. Fresh, simple pieces make up this lineup, including items such as the sleek Range Side Chair and the sculptural Olivia Pendant. Pair them all together, or use them as a room’s foundation to mix with trendier decor — and trust that they’ll never look outdated.

With so many products and styles to choose from, you could scroll for days through West Elm’s new fall collection. No one would blame you if you decided to, either; it’s a fresh take on cool-weather decor that’s worth ogling over. But if you’re not sure where to start, TZR has rounded up its favorites ahead to kick off your shopping. Start scrolling, and be prepared to think of sweater season in a whole new way.

