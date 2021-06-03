REI Co-op & West Elm Are Continuing Their Partnership With A New Line Of Outdoor Essentials

In 2021, selling “average” outdoor products is no longer enough. Thanks to the world’s renewed focus on nature, these days even the most function-focused products need to look good, and the most stylish pieces need to function well. Sadly, many of us know that’s not always the case — it’s not exactly rare to buy not-so-pretty camping gear or a dining set that can’t handle the elements. But here to change that — at least with one collection — is the REI Co-op x West Elm collaboration.

Available on REI and West Elm’s sites now, the drop continues a partnership between the brands that debuted its first installment in spring 2020. This time around, the two retailers are expanding the original line to offer 10 new, limited-edition designs that, once again, emphasize the most important aspects of the outdoor category: comfort, style, and convenience.

That’s all thanks to West Elm’s design team and REI’s outdoor experts, who came together to create easy-to-grab pieces you can take on your outdoor adventures. And of course, they all have West Elm’s signature sleek, laidback look to boot (so you’ll be proud to whip them out at park hangs, backyard BBQs, and everything in between). Those include designs such as the $150 Outward Day Shelter to help protect you from summer’s harsher elements; the $69.95 Outward Rope Chair for sitting around a fire or relaxing on the beach; and even smaller (but still necessary) items like the $79 Insulated Picnic Tote, because every outing needs a cool drink and a good snack to go with it.

“Our new collection with REI Co-op is created to help our customers bring their love of entertaining beyond their backyard and into the great outdoors,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Design for West Elm, in a press release. “Each piece is designed to enhance the comfort and style of moments spent outside, and built to make setup quick and storage convenient. It’s the perfect suite of products for any summer occasion.”

The full collection ranges from $14.95 to $150, and is available on both retailers’ sites now — or, you can view a selection in the roundup ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.