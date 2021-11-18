vitruvi’s Black Friday Sale Is Returning — With Never-Before-Seen Deals

Out of the thousands of Black Friday sales that happen each year, there are always those few that you just can’t miss. And if you’re a fan of wellness products, design, or just nice-smelling things in general, vitruvi’s Black Friday sale is probably on that list. If so, mark your calendar for Nov. 21 — because the brand’s highly anticipated event is returning, and this year, its deals are better than ever.

Until Nov. 29, vitruvi will be offering offering 30 percent off site-wide. That means you can count on deals that have never happened before, including the aforementioned discount on the brand’s beloved Move and Stay Diffusers (the latter is a personal favorite of mine — it scents the entire first floor of my house), and its limited-edition Holiday Collection. On top of that, shoppers will receive a a limited-edition Essential Oil Tray with orders over $150 (while supplies last), which is vitruvi’s most-requested gift ever.

All true vitruvi fans know that markdowns like this don’t happen often (read: almost never), so it’s best to be prepared so that you can start adding to cart as soon as the sale begins. Ahead, TZR’s top picks from the brand to inspire your holiday shopping.

