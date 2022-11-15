Holiday gift lists are often broken into two categories: splurge or save. But rest assured that there’s no real need to compromise style for cost, or vice versa. With little luxuries — things that look good, but also make the recipient feel good — you don’t need to sacrifice either. And you can’t put a price tag on that.

Though Target may be your go-to for kitchen essentials or cleaning supplies, it’s also a secret haven of hidden gems that are guaranteed to wow this holiday season. Because where else can you find a chic beaded bag, designer-made beauty items, and cool tech accessories all in one place? With seasonal shopping in full swing (and about to get a lot wilder, as the countdown begins), it’s time to look ahead, pick out surprises for your loved ones, and head to Target.com where you can blessedly bang it all out in one go.

Below, find 10 gift ideas that feel surprisingly luxe, but all ring in at under-$50. Being budget-conscious doesn’t mean forgoing quality, and these pieces are a reminder of just that.