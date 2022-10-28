Whether you’re moving into a new apartment or just bought a home, there’s one essential that every new living space needs: a couch. Be it a sofa, sectional, or love seat, it doesn’t need to be large — just somewhere to sit when you want to do a rom-com rewatch. Oh, and chic. It has to be chic. (Who wants a bulky, outdated piece of furniture sitting in the center of their living room? No thank you.)

It sounds simple, but finding a stylish sofa that’s also affordable is a tall order. That’s why you need to go furniture shopping at Target — yes, really. While the mass retailer might come to mind for those everyday essentials, they’re also home to trendy furniture pieces that will elevate your space. With options that range from vintage-inspired velvet sofas to room-brightening colorful couches, these statement-making sofas are surprisingly chic and won’t break the bank.

Without further ado, scroll on to shop 12 gorgeous couches you can score at Target that’ll make for the perfect finishing touch to your space.