Jet-setters, we all know one. They’re constantly hopping on flights, spending more time in far-flung destinations than at home. Always documenting their journeys, their Instagram stories feature one scenic landscape photo after another (think plenty of palm trees and mountains). If you happen to be shopping for a globe-trotter this holiday season, you might as well support their on-the-go lifestyle with a travel-themed gift, right?

Fortunately, travel essentials that’ll make their excursions much smoother are ripe for the picking right now. Perhaps they’ve been talking about finally replacing their years-old suitcase. If so, this person will be thrilled to receive luggage from Away, one of the industry’s most beloved travel brands. The company’s Aluminum Edge checked bag, for instance, is equal parts functional and fashionable. Meanwhile, someone who loves a weekend jaunt is sure to appreciate a new designer tote, such as Celine’s luggage bag, which can house your laptop, headphones, and plenty of other everyday go-tos. What’s more, for those who are constantly sitting on long flights, Lafeyette 148’s four-piece cashmere travel set will be truly life-changing, and that’s not an exaggeration.

And this is just scratching the surface. Below, check out nine travel must-haves — from passport holders to neck pillows — for the frequent flier on your holiday list.

Coppola Hideaways Stay At Sofia's Beach House At Turtle Inn See On Coppola Hideaways Featured on Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List for 2025, this enhancing beachfront property has everything you want in a Caribbean getaway: luxurious yet authentic villas, a location immersed in nature, and proximity to both the beach and an idyllic village. Turtle Inn is a dreamy setting for relaxing respites or adventure-filled escapes — the choice is yours.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo Stay At Villa Sola Cabiati See On Grand Hotel Tremezzo Set on the storied shores of Lake Como — where stylish celebrities like Donatella Versace, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Swift seek an equally intimate and picturesque escape — this 18th century villa offers the kind of luxury and privacy that makes you, too, feel like an A-lister. From the terrazzo floors and the Murano chandeliers to the dedicated staff and candlelit garden, no detail is spared to give you the glamorous Italian getaway you’ve only ever dreamed of.

Aspinal of London Large Travel Jewelry Case $430 See On Aspinal London A must-have for the modern traveler, this pebbled leather jewelry case keeps your treasures safe and tidy wherever you choose to roam. The suede lined separate compartments provide a soft landing for your most precious cargo while the sleek, compact design saves space in your luggage. Don’t skip the add-on gold-embossed monogram for a finishing touch that solidifies your status as a seasoned jet-setter.

Lafayette 148 Cashmere 4-Piece Travel Set $998 See On Lafayette 148 From the NYC-based brand that counts Katie Holmes and Rebecca Hall amongst its fans comes an indulgent cashmere set that makes every flight feel like you’re sitting in first class. Complete with a blanket that doubles as a shawl, crew socks, an eye mask, and a carry-all pouch — all crafted in Lafayette 148’s signature fabrication — it provides all the comfort you crave on stressful travel days. Pro tip: Toss it all in the pouch to create a plush pillow.

Burberry Check Passport Holder $390 See On Burberry Protect your passport and elevate your travel style — all in one small step. This posh case features a tonal take on Burberry’s iconic plaid in ultra soft lambskin with hand-painted edges and boasts a few discreet pockets to store other essentials. For an even more VIP experience, get yours monogrammed at no extra charge.

Celine Flat Cabbas New Luggage $2,100 See On Celine For cool girls on the go, this sleek, modern, and actually quite practical calfskin and suede tote is a travel essential. Designed with the luxurious look and feel you’d expect from a label that’s lusted after by the likes of Natalie Portman and Kaia Gerber, it pretty much has it all: glamorous gold hardware, pockets inside and out to carry cards and important documents, and room to fit your laptop in case you need to keep up with work.

Away The Aluminum Edge Medium $495 See On Away For those who spend way too much time thinking about their travel outfit, this super chic and highly functional suitcase is the luggage that finally matches the thoughtfulness of your looks. Made by a true industry innovator, Away’s Aluminum Edge Medium has all the trappings a true wanderluster could want. On the outside, a pebbled-leather-coated hard shell with aluminum frame protects your goods in the most luxurious way. Open it up to reveal an organized interior and signature compression system that allows room to accidentally overpack.

Calpak Luka Expandable Laptop Tote $138 $110 See On Calpak Your travel BFF is here. Equal parts fun and functional, this puffy laptop tote expands up to 4 inches to comfortably fit your gadgets and other essentials with room to spare. Expert adventurers also love its lightweight design that slides effortlessly over your luggage handle, making transit days a little less stressful.