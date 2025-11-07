As a born and raised LA girl, Las Vegas was essentially a playground for my girlfriends and me. It seemed like every major event in my 20s was spent on a one-hour flight or four-hour drive to the epic City of Sin. And every long weekend was the same: we’d pack about five or six of us into a cramped suite at a discounted hotel on or near the strip, spend the day at a hotel pool party or shopping and then eat a quick and easy meal at a nearby restaurant before spending the night dancing at one of the many buzzy nightclubs in close proximity. We’d dance until dawn and teeter back to our hotels in our high heels only to repeat the exhausting party cycle the next day until Sunday checkout. These days, over a decade later, the idea of an alcohol-fueled Las Vegas trip like this makes me want to curl up and take a nap. But, there’s still a sense of escapism attached to the iconic Nevada city — but what does that look like at the ripe age of 39?

In an effort to to explore the answer, I went on a solo weekend trip to Las Vegas over the summer (although a girlfriend of mine drove in for a quick overnight stay). In lieu of raucous beach clubs and late night bottle service, I decided to unwind in a way that felt more aligned with my season of life ... and energy level. And while one might not immediately think of a low-key, self-care-filled trip when they think of Vegas, you’d be surprised to discover that tranquility and rest can certainly be found amidst the neon signs and all-you-can-eat buffets. You just know where to look and stay.

Grown-Up Accommodations

The cramped, low-cost quarters once deemed necessary for my friend group of 20-somethings is truly a thing of the past. To be honest, as a single adult woman who values her alone time, I typically prefer to book my own room now when traveling with friends. I also prefer more elevated accommodations, and appreciate things like turn-down service, 24-hour in-room dining, an adult-only swimming pool, and a spacious bathroom. For my latest trip to the strip, I opted for the Four Seasons Las Vegas, which offered all my favorite things and then some.

One of the biggest differentiators from the majority of strip hotels — not to mention a crucial selling point for me — is that the Four Seasons is a non-gaming, non-smoking property. So those smoky, loud casino floors are not a factor here, allowing for a true respite. It’s also located on the edge of the strip, about a 15-minute drive from the airport. At 39, convenience is key, especially when I travel.

Comfort is another selling point here, as the hotel is know to house some of the most spacious standard rooms on the strip (the smallest space is 800-square feet). This means plush, king-sized beds, separate sitting and eating areas, and — my favorite — large luxe bathrooms with both a tub and shower. Yes, please.

During the day, I enjoyed the hotel’s “grown-up” amenities, including the outdoor, on-site pool, where I ordered mojitos and nachos to my lounge chair while I lazily read for hours on end. To be clear, the Four Seasons pool is not adults-only, however it still retains a quieter, tranquil vibe. And, if you want to switch things up, guests also have access to the the neighboring Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino swim complex, which includes three swimming pools, a lazy river, and a sandy beach.

It’s Showtime

While dancing until dawn is not on the menu for this girl anymore, I still like to have my fun. Luckily, 2025 has been a great year for Las Vegas artist residencies — and they’ll be continuing well into the new year. Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Janet Jackson have all brought in droves of millennials looking to indulge in a bit of nostalgia, including myself. This summer, I got floor seats to Miss Jackson herself (who wrapped up her residency in September), and spent two hours entranced by her flawless choreography and high-energy musical repertoire that helped me channel my inner teen.

And residencies aren’t the only draw here. The iconic, carefree allure of the Vegas strip has drawn some of the biggest events and conventions in the world. This month, the city will host Formula 1 Grand Prix as well as regular home games for local professional sporting leagues like the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), Golden Nights (NHL), and NBA Summer League.

So if, like me, you just don’t have the stamina for an all-night clubbing rager, you have plenty of options that allow for fun as well as the essential eight hours of sleep needed in our 30s and beyond.

Skip The Buffet

While I still think there’s a time and a place for an all-you-can-eat buffet, they just don’t hit like they once did as a hungover 20-something. I like to believe my tastebuds have matured with age and are especially discerning when in close proximity to high-caliber dining options. So, in Vegas, you can imagine that they were in a bit of flavor wonderland. The city is a literal smorgasbord that ranges from elevated fine dining at French eateries like Restaurant Guy Savoy to stylish, scene-y spots like Carbone and Delilah. I also had high-end steakhouse Bourbon Steak at my fingertips, as the eatery is located within the Four Seasons (and created by James Bear Award-Winner Chef Michael Mena, so you know it’s good). For a very Vegas moment, Gordon Ramsay-fronted Hell’s Kitchen and chic speakeasy Beauty & Essex will certainly deliver. Die hard foodies with more sophisticated and daring palettes are in for a treat thanks to options like Yellowtail, Brezza, and The Nomad Library.

Spa Like No Other

When not hanging by the pool, I found a little self-care moment at the award-winning Four Season’s Spa, where I treated myself to the Muscle Melt Massage, which came in clutch as I had just completed a half marathon the week prior. I was also tempted by the bevy of wellness and aesthetic treatments on the surprisingly robust spa menu. Cupping therapy, salt stone body treatments, stretching sessions, dedicated foot massage, body wraps and polishes, oxygen facials, collagen-boosting services, and mani-pedi combos (which can be enjoyed poolside!) are all up for grabs on any given day to help you truly unwind. Because sometimes a Vegas “escape” doesn’t always need to include sky-high heels, shots, and club-hopping.