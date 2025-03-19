As an editor who has covered both the wellness industry and luxury travel for the past decade, it’s safe to say I’ve visited my fair share of spas. I also understand that, considering the competitive nature of the industry, being dubbed “the best” in a region or state is no small feat. Maintaining that title is an even greater challenge. So, when I was invited to test out the newly renovated Spa at The Joule in Dallas, I was intrigued on several levels. First, the facility was rated the #1 Spa in Texas by Spas of America and has received consistent call-outs and accolades from platforms like Forbes’ Travel Guide and The Leading Hotels of the World. With its newly renovated space, which includes an express facial bar and expanded retail space, there was no time like the present to pay a visit and see what all the fuss was about. You know, in the name of research.

I should’ve known I was in for something special in the weeks leading up to my trip. A number of friends I spoke to about my upcoming trip to The Joule responded with “Oh my gosh, I love that hotel” and “I always stay there when I’m in Dallas.” There are few properties I’ve encountered that have that kind of immediate reaction and recognizability. Located in the heart of Dallas’ bustling downtown historic district and a stone’s throw away from the city’s art hub, the hotel’s aesthetic aligns nicely with its surroundings. The building itself is a landmark, built in the 1920s and set in an neo-Gothic style. Once a bank property, The Joule was renovated and transformed into a Forbes four-star boutique hotel in 2008, named after the international unit of energy.

The Hotel

Considering its artsy location, it’s no surprise that The Joule is also a museum of sorts itself, boasting an impressive collection of contemporary art, including pieces by Tony Cragg, Richard Phillips, and Andy Warhol. Leaning into artistic vibes, the property’s ambiance has a certain moody elegance courtesy of rich textures, deep color palettes, and dim, atmospheric lighting. Throughout the hotel, there’s a mix of vintage and modern furniture, all incorporating elements like velvet seating, marble surfaces, and leather that contribute to the upscale, tactile experience, creating a space that feels both curated and comfortable. This approach extends to the guest rooms and suites, which feature rich textures, custom-designed furniture, and high-end natural materials, offering a balance of comfort and style.

A main focal point of the downtown gem is without question the pool, a cantilevered glass-fronted rooftop design that extends beyond the building's edge, offering a daring view that draws locals and out-of-towners alike.

While hotel visitors certainly have their pick of all manner of upscale eateries in Dowtown Dallas, they also don’t need to leave the property for a memorable meal. The Joule is home to several upscale dining spots, each offering a unique culinary experience. There’s CBD Provisions, a modern Texas brasserie known for its farm-to-table approach and bold flavors, known for its premium steaks (although I highly recommend an order of the Tango Tuna Nachos). For dinner, Sassetta is a worthy option. The elegant yet relaxed Italian eatery serves up handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas in a chic and modern way. And for those craving a unique craft cocktail, the hotel’s Midnight Rambler lounge will deliver in a big way, offering one-of-a-kind seasonal libations against a moody, rock-and-roll aesthetic.

The Spa Experience

Now to the pièce de résistance. The Joule’s newly renovated spa unveiled its flashy new look in August 2024: a whopping 1,000 additional square feet of retail space, a dedicated storefront that opens out to the main street (as opposed to only being accessible from within the hotel), and a flashy express facial bar. First opened in 2013, the holistic wellness space is now the stuff of legends among locals — and everyone else. In fact, it was the ever-growing waitlist that led to its strategic expansion in the first place.

Express Facial Bar

“We have just such a long service waitlist that we just didn’t have the capacity for,” explains spa director Allison Bevan. “We just have eight treatment rooms, so we were trying to figure out how to add treatment rooms or add space for guests without sacrificing quality. So that's where we added the express facial bar. We thought it would be perfect for that urban setting, people wanting express services.”

A partitioned section of the front lobby, the new Express Facial Bar may offer quick treatments (30- and 45-minute options), but it doesn’t skimp on quality. The menu is robust, offering six different treatments and a garden variety of add-ons that include radio frequency and ultrasound. For my visit, I opted for the HydraGlow service, which focuses on purifying, hydrating, and brightening the skin via hydradermabrasion and both hot and cold modalities to increase circulation and lymphatic flow in the skin.

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

For those unfamiliar, hydradermabrasion involves a painless suction-like device that cleanses pores of oil and debris for deep exfoliation and extraction while simultaneously pumping your skin with moisturizers that pump the skin with peptides and antioxidants for intense hydration. While strange in sensation, there was no discomfort as my esthetician worked the wand around my face. After she’d sufficiently treated my face, a cryotherapy device was used to massage my face and stimulate circulation and blood flow in the skin. Next came the heat: a warmed-up wand was then passed around my face, opening up the pores, easing muscle tension, and promoting healing.

With my complexion in optimum position to absorb and receive treatment, a cooling hydrating mask was applied, followed by a nourishing mask that was massaged on to ensure deeper absorption. Once the clock had hit the 45-minute mark, my skin was noticeably more radiant and taut. My pores were essentially non-existent to the naked eye and even my under-eye lines looked softened.

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

With such impressive results in such a short period of time, it’s understandable that The Joule’s Express Facial Bar is already a hit with visitors. “It's almost a significant chunk of our facial sales suddenly,” says Bevan. “So it's really exciting. I mean, guests really love it. I think because it's approachable. It's luxury, but it's still approachable and guests can experience the best of both worlds.”

Body Treatments

While not technically a part of the flashy new renovations, The Joule’s decadent body rituals and massages are crucial to its success and popularity. Incorporating everything from customizable aromatherapy and body scrubs to lymphatic drainage, each service brings a little something unique to the table. The service du jour, however is The Joule, a 110-minute treatment that includes a foot ritual, dry body brushing, a retinol-infused deep-tissue massage, volcanic stones, a facial cleanse, and a scalp massage. I can vouch for the efficacy of this indulgent experience.

Each minute was more blissful than the next, although I will say the volcanic stone session felt particularly therapeutic and healing on my back (I hold a lot of tension in the area, so it was given a good amount of focus and TLC). By the end of my service, my muscles — particularly those in my legs, which have been under a lot of stress due to marathon training — felt relaxed and tension-free. I also felt more rested in general as I definitely dozed off at several points, a credit to the soothing nature of the treatment.

The Takeaway

After my two-night stay at The Joule I can safely say I understand the hype around the iconic property. In addition to the comfy accommodations and visually stimulating aesthetics, the spa services were the crowning jewel (pun intended) to my trip. After my morning in the newly revamped space, I left a bit more clear-headed, significantly more relaxed, and hungry for more Tango Tuna Nachos. That’s what I consider a successful getaway.