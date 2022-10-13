At These Hotels, The Spa Experiences Are Anything But Basic

In general, hotels with spas are just a nice thing. They don’t have to be fancy for you to get a lot out of them — a sauna, a pool, and a standard menu of massages will often suffice. There are times, though, when you want something that’s above the rest: A hotel with a truly unique spa experience that’s a destination within itself.

There’s nothing wrong, of course, with a set of soothing, white rooms and the basic setup in each. But nothing can beat those special touches from spas that have done the most to set themselves apart. With a hotel that has really invested in making its wellness facilities special, you get a vacation that’s not just relaxing — it can be inspiring as well.

While it’s far from an exhaustive list — there are countless spas that boast unique experiences around the world — TZR has taken into account not only the imaginative treatments, but also the beautifully designed facilities and breathtaking surroundings of hotel spas across the globe and created a roundup of some favorites. Here are a few of the places we’d stay in to take a relaxing getaway to the next level.

Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain’s Spa des Prés: Paris

Courtesy of Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain

The new boutique hotel Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain, set in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, recently opened Spa des Prés, and you can trust that its perfectly situated location is far from the only reason to visit. The state-of-the-art urban spa actually sits in a vaulted cellar that — plot twist — once housed a legendary cabaret where the poet and composer Léo Ferré started his career. The history continues: The steps that lead up to the spa are classified as a historic monument. Within the space, there is an indoor pool, hammam, meditation and yoga room, and a fitness studio. The spa’s partnership with Parisian wellness brand CODAGE also means that there’s a menu of personalized treatments to further enhance the experience.

Miraval’s Life In Balance Spa: Tucson, AZ

Courtesy of Miraval Arizona

Miraval Arizona's Life in Balance Spa may focus on “life-enhancing simplicity,” but its setup is seriously complex. Spread out across 16,000 square feet, the facility boasts 23 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a two-way fireplace, a reflecting pool and quiet room, as well as views of the surrounding desert and mountains. Those aren’t its only standout factors, however. It’s designed to “transform its guests both physically and emotionally using nurture, rest, and renewal,” and its treatments are meant to help them find balance, move forward, and increase their sense of wellbeing. Those include, for example, its newest spa treatments, which incorporate Qi, a concept of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Zadún’s Spa Alkemia: San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Courtesy of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

It doesn’t get much more blissful than Spa Alkemia at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in San José del Cabo (speaking from personal experience, here). The spot was inspired by traditional Mexican design, and is open to the elements; thus, you’re never far from the fresh, warm air and the spa’s lush landscaping. A large, quiet pool anchors the spa as a nod to the healing powers of water, and there is a shaded lounge in the garden spa that pays homage to Mexico’s “traditional town squares where people gather.” Experiences and treatments are informed by the healing elements of nature and ancient rituals, connecting you to your surroundings.

Wildflower Farms’ Thistle Spa: Hudson Valley, NY

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Wildflower Farms may have just opened, but the Auberge Resorts Collection’s nature-inspired retreat is already making waves. And yes, that includes its spa. The 140-acre resort itself is focused on nature and wellness in all senses, which is only heightened at the 9,000-square-foot Thistle, An Auberge Spa. The space is designed to be nurturing, and draws inspiration from “aromatic flowers and the changing of the seasons.” Thus, its treatment menu changes throughout the year so that it can offer what’s current. It also boasts outdoor hot tubs, an indoor saltwater pool, and a modern apothecary to provide areas of relaxation.

Six Senses Spa: Ibiza

The fact that the spa at Six Senses Ibiza is large (there’s 12,900 square feet of wellness space) and designed in a minimalist, utterly serene way is impressive in itself. However, there are many other details that make this spot so unique. Though it almost has an ancient feel, the spa actually takes a modern approach to its practices. It uses smart tech and experts to tailor treatments and design programs for your individual needs. That’s all in addition to a seriously relaxing combination of facilities, including a Caldarium hot bath, a tropical rain shower, a steam room, a sauna, a cascade shower, and more.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s Over Water Spa: Maldives

Courtesy of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s Over Water Spa really gives new meaning to the phrase “getting away from it all.” To get there, you must cross a bridge to the cluster of buildings set off the coast above the sea. Once arrived, guests find indoor and outdoor lounges, changing rooms and spacious showers, and — the best part — glass-floored treatment rooms featuring views of the coral below. For its services, the spa takes a holistic approach with tailored offerings, including chakra color rituals, rejuvenating facials, full-body wraps, and more. Altogether, it provides the ultimate escape.

MIRAMONTI’s MM Spa: Merano, Italy

It’s no surprise that the spas that speak to us most have a heavy focus on nature, and MIRAMONTI’s MM Spa takes this to a new level. That’s meant literally, too — it’s actually located 1,230 meters above sea level, overlooking the town of Merano, Italy (which it appears to float above). As you can imagine, that makes for impeccable views of the mountainous terrain, and that in itself is a major part of the spa’s soothing experiences. It’s not the only part, however; the property also offers a truly breathtaking saltwater infinity pool, a forest sauna, the Onsen pool for Japanese-inspired relaxation, and a unique mix of calming and rejuvenating treatments.

The Boca Raton’s Spa Palmera: Boca Raton, Florida

Courtesy of The Boca Raton

If you’re looking for opulence, it would be hard to beat the grandeur of The Boca Raton’s 50,000-square-foot Spa Palmera. The wellness oasis was recently updated as part of the Florida hotel’s $250 million, phase-one transformation, and it seems no expense was spared. Inspired by Spain’s Alhambra palace, the spa boasts a whopping 44 treatment rooms, waterfall whirlpools, a private spa pool, a steam room, a courtyard, and more. Its luxurious experiences and services are equally vast, ranging from ritual baths to treatments rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom.