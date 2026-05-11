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When Robert Redford purchased the land that would ultimately become Sundance Mountain Resort in 1968, he could have only dreamed of the nature-meets-arts hub it would become. And despite the fact that Redford’s film festival of the same name (after Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, of course) will no longer take place in nearby Park City, his mission to create an oasis for creatives carries on. And when they do flock to this picturesque destination set against Utah’s Wasatch Range, The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort is exactly the kind of place they’ll want to stay.

Opened in January 2026, The Inn represents the resort’s only hotel — but with offerings that include just about everything you could ask for in a luxurious mountain getaway, it’s hard to imagine wanting to stay anywhere else. Love outdoor activities? The lifts are just steps away for you to spend the day (or night) on the slopes. Prefer to channel your energy into a visual medium? The hotel’s art studio covers everything from silversmithing to pottery to engage your creative spirit. In either case, it’s the perfect setting to put down your phone and fully immerse yourself in the moment.

Between the grandeur that awaits you outside and the rustic chic respite that welcomes you from within — think low lighting, warm wood paneling, vintage black and white photography, vibrant textiles, and cozy fireplaces — it’s no wonder that The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort is quickly becoming the go-to escape for city dwellers seeking a soothing balm for burnout. Ahead, get an intimate peek at what a getaway here actually looks like — from the hush-hush cold plunge where you’ll want to kickstart your morning to the Michelin-awarded eatery where you’ll wind down the evening with a chocolate flight.

The Property

The Inn At Sundance Mountain Resort

While the elevated alpine lodge itself is arguably a major draw, The Inn’s real selling point is its expansive — and considerately designed — outdoor offerings. According to the property’s website, Redford himself said that he wanted it to be “developed a little, preserved a lot,” and that ethos is palpable from the moment you arrive. In fact, 70% of the resort has been left untouched as nature preserves. Structures that have been added were done so around an existing stream, as to honor the land. With Mount Timpanogos (known locally as “Lady Timp”) watching over, the property unfolds organically through the canyon.

As you explore the grounds, you’ll encounter a secluded outdoor complex with soaking pools, a sauna, and the aforementioned secret cold plunge. Skiing enthusiasts should take advantage of the express lift, boot room, and valet for the most luxe experience. Creatives can’t miss a visit to the studio and gallery, where artists-in-residence hone their crafts. Inside, the après-ski atmosphere sets an inviting tone instantly — gather in the communal Living Room for cocktails by the fireplace or step onto the porch for epic stargazing before cozying up for the night.

The Rooms

The Inn At Sundance Mountain Resort

The 63 rooms at The Inn continue the overall mission of balancing comfort, creativity, and a focus on the natural landscape. Guests can choose from several room types, including those with unobstructed mountain views, those with a private deck alongside North Fork Creek, and those that offer window seats that practically place you in the forest, to name a few. Even entry-level rooms feel thoughtfully composed, decked out with everything you could need to feel comfortable and cared for.

When it comes to decor, the hotel sticks to the same tactile, grounded aesthetic found across the property, with natural wood, warm textiles, curated art, and handcrafted details to complement the alpine setting. All things considered, it would be totally justified to want to spend your entire vacation indoors, curled up with a good book or journaling. And while no one would judge if you did, even the interiors here are calling you to that fresh mountain air.

The Restaurants

The Inn At Sundance Mountain Resort

When it’s time to dine, one of Sundance Mountain Resort’s five restaurant concepts are waiting to satiate your every craving — as well as your given mood. Looking for an intimate, candlelit setting with fine seasonal fare like the rack of lamb for two or the resort’s famed pepper steak (a staple since the late ‘70s)? The Tree Room is for you. Here you’ll find a fireplace built by Redford himself as well as Native American art from his own collection, but the crowning glory is a living tree that serves as a centerpiece of the space.

For something slightly more casual, Foundry Grill serves a fresh-yet-hearty scratch-made breakfast, lunch, and dinner amid rustic decor. Fire-roasted dishes like soy-glazed Brussels sprouts and blackened salmon are stars here. Tuck into The Owl Bar when you want a taste of the Wild West (Redford’s best-known character Butch Cassidy even had a drink here). Between the original 1890s fixtures, the mix of classic and creative cocktails, elevated casual menu, and occasional live music, it’s a charming spot to end your evening. Finally, there’s Bearclaw Cabin (closed until this summer) for mountaintop nachos and beers after a day on the slopes as well as The Deli for grab-and-go options.

The Activities

The Inn At Sundance Mountain Resort

The resort’s long list of activities is where its objective becomes most clear. In winter, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing help you make the most of the snowy landscape. Other outdoorsy options include horseback riding, mountain biking, fly fishing, and hiking scenic trails — some even named after Redford’s grandchildren to make the experience feel more personal.

At the Art Studio, creativity unfolds. Guests can take part in hands-on classes that range from soap-making to iPhone photography, all taking inspiration from the natural surroundings. If music is your preferred art form, the hotel offers year-round programming including live concerts at the outdoor amphitheater and Rehearsal Hall. And because no luxury stay would be complete without an impressive roster of wellness offerings, a world-class spa awaits with treatments that include Gemstone Energy Balancing Massage and High Altitude Hydration Remedy, plus mountaintop yoga sessions and crystal sound baths.

The Takeaway

For travelers seeking a moment to refresh and reconnect with nature as well as with themselves, The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort will speak directly to your soul. Though scenic enough for dozens of Instagram-worthy moments, a stay here is well beyond trends and aesthetics. It’s a place to truly escape, intentionally designed to draw upon the artist that lives within you — whether your medium be paint or clay or something more abstract, like wind, water, trees, and snow-capped peaks.