London is teeming with queue-worthy landmarks, buzzy bars, Michelin-rated restaurants, designer shopping, music venues, and fashionable boutique hotels. That said, with a buzzy iconic city comes the equally overwhelming crowds, which may not be something you want to navigate this summer season. Travelers seeking a decidedly more laid-back, agrarian alternative to the city don’t need to look far. Located just 90 minutes from the capital, the Cotswolds makes the perfect fresh-air-filled weekend escape. The charming corner of the English countryside covers nearly 800 miles of honey-hued villages, rolling hillsides, sprawling parklands, and historic estates.

A getaway to this gloriously idyllic region unfolds slowly: rising from a four-poster bed in a gorgeous manor house, savoring a breakfast of farm-fresh eggs and streaky bacon, striking out on empty woodland trails, traipsing around one of the many market towns, perhaps peering into an antique store or an old church, and popping into a pub for a pint and some savory snack. In between sightseeing, mulling around, and communing with nature, a well-crafted Cotswolds itinerary should include recreational activities and plenty of idle time to unwind at one of the lovely spas.

Sound like a summer dream come true? Read on for a guide to plot the perfect trip to the Cotswolds.

Where To Stay

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire is a Cotswolds classic that’s best known for its exceptional gastronomy. The entire property radiates the farm-to-table essence of its acclaimed on-property restaurant (more on that in a minute). Beyond exceptional meals, expect strolls along the lavender-lined footpath, garden tours, and snoozing in wonderfully whimsical, individually decorated accommodations.

There’s also Soho Farmhouse, the pastoral counterpart to the London favorite, which continues its reign as the premier member's club-meets-country hotel. Set on 100 rolling acres, it remains a chic choice for devotees and weekend key-holders who decamp to the country to take advantage of the ample wellness amenities — from FACEGYM facials and sauna sessions to soaks in onsen-inspired lakefront hot tubs and Pilates classes — visit with the furry farm animals and camp out with a cocktail by the fire.

(+) The Pig Hotel @the_pig_hotels (+) The Pig Hotel @the_pig_hotels INFO 1/2

Trendcaster types have taken to calling THE PIG in the Cotswolds the new *it* stay in the area. The intimate retreat, formerly Barnsley House, has a serene spa themed like a potting shed, cozy rooms, a delicious restaurant, and gardens that beg for wandering. A historic English country estate turned herb-fragranced, design darling, Thyme blends the time-worn beauty of 17th-century cottages with contemporary upgrades that add comfort and cachet without taking away from the longstanding agricultural pedigree. It’s also home to an enchanting spa specializing in nature-based rituals.

Groups who prefer the autonomy of a residence that fits everyone in comfort and style can book a beautifully decorated three-bedroom apartment or house overlooking the lake at The Lakes By Yoo.

Where To Eat & Drink

Raymond Blanc’s Michelin two-starred restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, is a pilgrimage-worthy culinary destination with a farm-to-table ethos that predates trends. Much of the produce gets plucked straight from the gardens in the morning and appears on plates in ways that both respect the integrity of the ingredients and elevate every morsel with masterful technique and creativity. The Restaurant at THE PIG-in the Cotswolds serves unfussy British fare that celebrates hyper-local ingredients — most of the ingredients are grown in the on-site kitchen garden. Anything the property team doesn’t pull from the ground comes from local partners around the Cotswolds. The menu changes according to the micro season, so you can always count on vegetables done right (foraged mushroom soup, anyone?) and a tasty assortment of hearty classics like pork chops and pudding.

The Bull @thebullcharlbury

The buzziest destination in the Cotswolds on a Friday or Saturday night, The Bull, which occupies a Grade II listed building in Charlbury, has a patio for al fresco boozing, plus an atmospheric interior pub for sips and snug tables (be sure to make a reservation in advance) for savoring seasonal favorites like hispi cabbage salad and skate in brown butter.

Another seasonally driven standout with charm in spades, The Potting Shed feels cozy and comfortable with a flare for design and delicious food. The picnic-table-studded lawn is the perfect setting to split a bottle of wine on a rare sunny day. And for a quick sandwich or house-made pastry and a coffee, head to Bakery on the Water in the picture-perfect village of Bourton-on-the-Water.

What To See & Do

Upper and Lower Slaughter are renowned as two of the most photogenic places in all of the Cotswolds. The golden stone facades set against the backdrop of farmlands and gray skies create a postcard-worthy scene. Travelers can walk along the footpath between the two hamlets for ample photo ops of old buildings, fuzzy sheep, and quiet bucolic beauty at its finest. Bourton-on-the-Water (aka the Venice of the Cotswolds) is a picturesque little settlement traversed by canals, lined with stone storefronts that house ice cream shops, bakeries, and cafés.

Don’t miss The Model Village, a Grade II listed scale replica of the village with incredible detail. For shopping and dining, visit Stow-on-the-Wold. Pick up (or, simply covet) a pair of bespoke riding boots from Penelope Childers and browse the many home goods shops. Nature lovers will enjoy a leisurely stroll around Westonbirt Arboretum, which has a collection of 2,500 species of trees from all over the world. It’s also nice for a shaded picnic.

Blenheim Palace @blenheimpalace

Upon first glimpsing of Blenheim Palace, it’s easy to see why the makers of Bridgerton and Cinderella selected “Britain’s greatest palace” as a filming location. The visitors can explore the gilded palace state rooms or do guided “upstairs” and “downstairs” tours to see where the Marlborough family and the staff resided. The bedroom where Sir Winston Churchill was born is again open to the public. Plus, there are pretty gardens and grounds to meander.