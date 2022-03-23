When it comes to getting your home ready for warmer months, the bedroom often gets overlooked. And it makes sense; when temperatures start changing, it’s hard not to think immediately of updating the dinnerware and linens in your dining room, or sprucing up your outdoor lounge areas. However, it’s just as important, if not more so, to refresh your bedroom essentials for spring. After all, it’s the place you go to relax, reset, and, obviously, sleep — all of which are the most important activities of your day.

And while you may not realize it, there are actually myriad ways to give it a new, lighter feel for the season. Naturally, that includes bedding, as Julia Marcum, CEO and co-founder of home project and renovation blog Chris Loves Julia previously told TZR. “Just keeping the bedding super light and breezy in the summer makes it such a joy at night to retreat to,” she said in 2020. But it’s also about less obvious details, like what’s underfoot. “Even if you just roll out a really simple jute rug, that makes it feel sort of summery, like maybe you're at the beach somewhere,” Brooklyn-based interior designer Delia Kenza also told TZR of her tips for refreshing the bedroom.

Of course, you have plenty more options than that when it comes to updating your sleep space for spring, especially when you include current trends. So to help you out, TZR compiled some of the best bedroom essentials worth stocking up on for the new season. Shop them, ahead.

Bedding

Pillows

Accents

Lighting

Nightstand Essentials

