Carrie Bradshaw Fans, This New Patio Furniture Collab Is For You

If you’re planning to spend the next several months perched poolside or sipping cocktails on the patio in pure luxury, one of the latest home decor collabs is sure to be up your alley. SJP Collection and The Novogratz recently unveiled a vintage-inspired collection of outdoor furniture that even Carrie Bradshaw herself would be proud to display — if, that is, she happened to have a residence in Palm Springs, Los Angeles, or somewhere with a little more sunny space than her Upper East Side apartment afforded.

As fans of Sarah Jessica Parker’s talent — as well as her notoriously impeccable style on and off-screen — design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz knew the star would be the perfect partner to collaborate on outdoor pieces for their colorful, quirky, and affordable decor line. This isn’t the first time The Novogratz, who you might remember from their past Bravo and HGTV shows, have teamed up with a beloved brand for a collection. Previously the two launched successful partnerships with Target and Tempaper.

With the April 16 release of the SJP x The Novogratz collection, the brand is offering SATC fans, as well as anyone who’s looking to step up their home style, some retro patio updates, including a set of folding chairs, a chaise lounge, a tiered umbrella, and utility cart (hello, mobile bar!). The pieces are available in pastel hues Aqua Haze and Rosewater and some feature a classic, wide-striped pattern that feels so Old Hollywood. Prices range from $119 to $529.

As of now, the majority of the collection has already sold out (at press time, you could still get your hands on the luxurious chaise), but you can sign up to get the scoop on future restocks. In the meantime, over at SJP collection, you can snag some patio-friendly accessories including a candle, tote, and beach towel that are even more budget-friendly — and the latter two even feature a stiletto print Parker’s infamous character would absolutely approve of.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.