While the icy temps may be singing a different tune, spring is certainly on the horizon. So, as you pack away your holiday decor, you might want to start thinking about getting a jump start on the season ahead. Luckily, Pottery Barn’s latest collab with Monique Lhuillier is here to help you do just that. On Jan. 5, the home furnishings giant launched its latest collection with the fashion label that’s every bit the floral fantasy you could dream of for the warm-weather months ahead. Cliché? Sure. Dreamy? Absolutely.

Inspired by the fields of Provence, France, the installment of dining and bedroom wares features airy prints of lavender stalks that deliver a serene and ultra-feminine vibe, which is exactly what designer Lhuillier was going for. In an official press release, she explains she was influenced by a 2023 trip to the region, instantly mesmerized by the long summer days, the aforementioned lavender fields, the calmness of nature, and the fresh open air. Even if you have no plans to visit Europe anytime soon, this collection will help you channel the energy of a quiet, lazy day in the French countryside, glass of wine in hand and not a care in the world. “Most of my designs are informed by travel and nature,” Lhuillier says in the release. “This collection is very exciting to me as it is inspired by one of my favorite places.”

Pottery Barn

Indeed, from the fluffy duvets and printed robes to the embroidered table napkins and dinnerware, this new collection is meant to transport you via “textural details like embroideries, rustic edges, and layering to capture the serene lifestyle of Southern France.” The beauty of the collection is truly in the soft and subtle details that align with a variety of aesthetics and color schemes. Both maximalists and minimalists alike can find something to fit their bedrooms or dining areas.

Prices for the collaboration range from $12 to $189 and are available on PotteryBarn.com. If you’re ready to start your spring refresh a bit early this year, shop our selects from the collection below as they’re sure to sell out fast.