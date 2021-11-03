All Your Holiday Decorating Needs Are On Sale At Pottery Barn Right Now

Like Valentine’s Day gifts and Halloween candy, holiday decor typically goes on sale about 24 hours after the holiday itself. Therefore, if you want to get it at a discount, you have to plan *seriously* far ahead. With the chaos that comes with the end of the year, though, that’s not always feasible — leaving most people with no option but to buy their wreaths, dinnerware, and other festive accessories at their full prices. Fortunately, though, there are some rare exceptions to this timeline, one of which is happening now. That would be Pottery Barn’s fall warehouse sale, which features a massive inventory and a surprisingly good selection of seasonal decor.

Yes, it’s hard to believe that you can get anything plaid, red, or frosted on markdown right now. But rest assured: Pottery Barn’s sale has pretty much all your holiday needs, from cocktail essentials to sherpa pillows to fall wreaths for that awkward transitional period between Halloween and Thanksgiving. And while you’re probably already planning to shop this event fast, it’s worth noting that the sale isn’t one to sleep on. According to the site, discounts are for a limited time only, so these deals could be gone at any time.

Instead, start browsing Pottery Barn’s site now so that you can decide sooner rather than later on what to stock up on from this timely sale. TZR’s picks to help you get started, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.