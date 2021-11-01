If You Like Cottagecore Style, You’ll Love This New Holiday Decor Collection

Sure, the holidays are still a few weeks out. But let’s be real: It’s never too early to start shopping for festive trimmings for the home. That’s especially true if you want to score the best of the holiday home decor collections; the most stylish pieces and selections inevitably sell out fast. So if you’re planning to deck the halls this season, you may want to begin stocking up now — and there’s no better place to kick off your search than with the collections ahead.

In the mood for pops of color? Want to keep things minimal? Looking to go traditional? Fortunately, the 2021 holiday lineups offer something for everyone, whether you’re a diehard maximalist, simple at heart, or somewhere in between. The same goes for prices — this year, collections range from wildly affordable to very luxe, so you can spend as much as you want on getting your home ready for the season.

All that’s left to do is browse, so continue scrolling for eight new holiday collections to kickstart your decorating adventures.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Heather Taylor Home’s second capsule collection with West Elm dropped on Nov. 1, this time with a holiday spin on her signature rustic prints. The new line features more than 115 products, including new categories like tabletop and made-to-order upholstery, and of course plenty of gingham, stripes, and playful hues. If you’re a cottagecore fan, this is for you.

Zara Home included a range of styles in its holiday offerings this year, meaning there’s something for everyone to peruse. Whether you want your home to be moody, sparkly, minimalist, or just totally classic, you’ll find it in its large (and stylish) holiday collection.

H&M Home was clearly feeling the cozy vibes for 2021. Its holiday collection is made up of mostly muted colors, simple designs, and rustic-looking pieces that would fit right into a log cabin in the woods. The best part, though, is undoubtedly the prices — in its holiday shop, pieces range from about $10 to $70, so you won’t have to break the bank to make your home look like it belongs in a mountain escape.

True to form, Jungalow’s holiday collection with Opalhouse at Target is a wonderland of color. If the classic holiday hues aren’t really your thing, you’ll find a whole rainbow of other options to spice things up in this fun-filled line.

According to the brand, Arhaus’ holiday 2021 collection is its most expansive seasonal assortment to date, so you definitely won’t get bored browsing this festive lineup. Its pieces are inspired by the “wintry wonders” of Aspen, which means you’ll find lots of of rustic textures, cozy details, greenery, and twinkling lights to help transport you.

Courtesy of Etsy

The House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collaboration for Etsy came back for a second round this fall, bringing with it a limited-edition line of home decor and gifts designed in collaboration with Nicole Richie and a select group of Etsy sellers. The line takes inspiration from “‘70s luxe and a rock ‘n’ roll spirit,” which means it’s filled with jewel tones, plush fabrics, marble and crystal pieces, and patchwork textiles.

Sustainably minded home decor brand The Citizenry launched its small-but-stunning collection of holiday pieces this fall, and of course it fits right into the rest of its minimalist line. The drop includes pieces like the Dara Indigo Tree Skirt and the Tikal Wood Menorah Set — all of which are hand-crafted, hand-numbered, and available in limited quantities. In other words, don’t wait ‘til the last minute to shop this one.

If you pretty much need it all this year, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more comprehensive holiday collection than Crate & Barrel’s. The massive selection includes decor, a tree market, cookware, entertaining, and more, with aesthetics from modern to traditional to maximalist in mind.