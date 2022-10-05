Parachute Continues Its Foray Into Furniture With A New Living Room Collection

If you’ve ever found yourself thinking I wish I could decorate my entire home in Parachute, you’re in luck. Because on Oct. 5, the bedding and decor brand launched yet another expansion. Now, in addition to bedroom pieces (which it debuted last September), Parachute offers a living room furniture collection. And like the rest of its selection, it features minimal, California-inspired, and sustainably minded designs.

Available now on Parachute’s site, the launch includes 15 “trendless” foundational pieces in neutral hues that cover every part of the living room, meaning sofas, chairs, coffee and side tables, and lamps. As you’ve probably already thought yourself, it’s an addition to the brand that just makes sense. “After the success of our bed frames last year, and benches and nightstands earlier this year, offering options for the living room was the next natural step,” Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute, tells TZR in an email of the decision to expand.

Thus, the company got to work on designing the perfect pieces for its customers. To do that, Kaye says that Parachute looked to the success of the soft lines of its previous collections, as well as its forever inspo — the hills and nature of its California home. “We are known for our effortless aesthetic and that is what we wanted this collection to embody,” Kaye explains. “The pieces are timeless with just the right amount of character and signs of life.”

Courtesy of Parachute

While aesthetics were of course important in the creation of this collection, Kaye wanted sustainability to be a defining factor as well. That was achieved in a variety of ways — one, of course, being the timelessness of each piece. “We want customers to have forever furniture that will stay with them for years to come, transcending short-lived trends,” notes Kaye. She also says that “this collection does not use PFAS, uses sustainably sourced wood, and we offer recycled polyester blend as well as natural fiber fabric options.” Finally, continues the founder, “upholstered pieces are made-to-order which reduces overall waste created by bulk manufacturing.”

In keeping with Parachute’s ethos, this debut collection is an edited mix. That said, Kaye shares that this won’t be the last of Parachute’s newest category. “We plan to continue to iterate and introduce new products to our furniture collection in the coming months and years. We are just getting started!”

