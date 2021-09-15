Parachute Is Officially Launching Furniture — And Of Course It Includes Beds

Parachute sheet devotees, rejoice: As of Sept. 15, you can ensure the rest of your sleeping area comes from your favorite brand, too. That’s right — Parachute furniture is officially here, and unsurprisingly, it’s starting with beds.

Upholstered bed frames, to be specific. Starting this month, you can head to the label’s site or brick-and-mortar locations to shop three different designs in seven fabrications — a major moment for the growing brand, to be sure. It’s an addition that makes perfect sense for the cult-favorite bedding creator, though that’s not quite the only reason it decided to move forward with this expansion.

“Our customers have been asking us for the right bed frame to complete their bedroom for some time,” Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute, tells TZR in an email. “As experts in the industry, we wanted to share our unique take on furniture design.”

What is that take, exactly? “Since we are a textiles-first company, we wanted to showcase what we do best and create an assortment of upholstered bed frames,” continues Kaye. “Our collection was inspired by our home state of California with nods to the curves of historic Laurel Canyon to the sand dunes found in the Mojave desert. Our goal was to show the softer side of furniture.”

With that in mind, the team came up with a pared-back collection that’s true to Parachute’s sophisticated and simple aesthetic. That includes the Canyon Bed Frame, which was inspired by Laurel Canyon’s winding curves; the Dune Bed Frame, which features a split back “for clean symmetry”; and the Horizon Bed Frame, which pays homage to the Venice Beach sunrise. Every frame comes with a range of upholstery options, including a linen cotton blend, a washed linen, and a faux shearling fabric.

Parachute’s made-in-America furniture collection will ship white glove and does require assembly (though that can also be requested by the white-glove service partner). It ranges in price from $1,800 to $3,050 — so get your wallets ready to start shopping it Sept. 15 on Parachute.com.

