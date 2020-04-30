19 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Every Price Point
Despite having an abundance of newfound downtime, the current upside-down way of life may have the days passing right by you. In the likely event that you haven't noticed yet, surprise: it's May. Besides a bunch of fun things like longer, sunnier days ahead to be excited about, that also means that we're just more than a week away from your mom's favorite day of the year; if you haven't started making plans yet take this as your final warning. Whether you're lucky enough to be with mom on the special day or not, these last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas should deliver just in time to save the day.
Shopping for the woman that gave you her all is never an easy task but still the gift-giving process should be a fun one. And while this year's holiday has a very different set of circumstances, there's nothing better than seeing your beloved light up with excitement over something thoughtful and special, even if the unwrapping process is via FaceTime. Luckily, these gift ideas have a range of moms in mind — from the stylish athletes that are always on the go to the one whose vanity is always well-curated. At a range of price points, one can't go wrong with a luxe piece she'll wear endlessly or a functional gift that will remind her of you each time she uses it.
Introduce mom to the trendy brand with a little something that's extra special, like this dainty diamond on a delicate 14k solid gold chain bracelet.
For the classic lady, Chanel's latest frames feature an exquisite strand of glass pearls as a strap for a timeless look.
Coclico has mastered buttery soft footwear that feels like walking on pillows, and what mother doesn't want that?
For the traditionalist, nothing promises to hold its timeless style like a Mark Cross bag — and this new wicker basket design is simply the perfect summer bag.
Give the gift of luxurious sleep with a golden pure silk eye mask, and if that's not enough, pair it with a matching silk PJ set from the brand for the ultimate two-in-one present.
For the picky mom, this dainty baroque pearl pin is the perfect little addition that she can add to any outfit.
(It goes without saying that this gift should be given *with* a bouquet.)
For the active mom, this sporty brand specializes in comfy attire that's perfect for staying stylish while on the go. Pair this hoodie with the matching joggers.
For the fam that loves board games and family nights, accessories brand Edie Parker has a whole slew of lifestyle pieces like this fun past-time in a *very* high-end presentation.
Help your mom out with a trendy sneaker that's so comfortable she won't want to take them off.
For the beauty & wellness extraordinaire, Tribe Kelly uses natural ingredients to protect and replenish skin.
If your mom loves playing hostess, she'll be delighted at any excuse to use this cake carrier and even happier to boast that it was a gift from her favorite *wink* child.
If you're hoping for a gift that's both pretty and functional, trust that she'll get plenty of use out of Flora Dancia's luxurious silk pajama set year-round.
A stylish wide-brimmed option is essential for shielding form harmful UV rays, so don't be surprised if you find yourself borrowing (i.e. never returning) this gift from her.
Contemporary bag brand Imago-A is approved by fashion's coolest it-girls; the brand's latest offering comes in a mini shape with an elongated strap for hands-free wear.
This handy phone mount is truly the perfect little gift that she doesn't know she needs.