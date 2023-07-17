We may still be in the throes of summer, but all shopping signs are pointing to fall. Well, more accurately, Nordstrom is pointing to fall via its annual Anniversary Sale, which kicks off today. Running through August 6, the highly anticipated event debuts fresh items for autumn at a steep discount to help you get a head start on the upcoming season. And while the fashion and beauty finds are often a main draw, one should not sleep on the home offerings.

Yes, that refresh you typically haphazardly get to in in early October, can be ready to roll right after Labor Day thanks to prime treasures from brands like UGG, Diptyque, Fellow, Our Place, and Dyson. And, with a selection more varied and robust than ever before, Nordstrom has every room in your home covered. Think new pans and a knife block set for your kitchen, fresh towels and candles for the bathroom, new cotton sheets and cozy throws for the bedroom, and curtain panels and accent pillows for the living room. Truly, no stone is left unturned here.

Ahead, shop some of the home highlights from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and get a jumpstart on fall decorating.

Kitchen

Bath

Bedding

Decor