This New Candle Collab Wants To Give You A Forest-Bathing Experience At Home

If forest bathing has always sounded soothing but you have no woods in sight, you’re in luck. This October, new candle brand Nette teamed up with Tata Harper Skincare to give fans its new Into The Forest Candle, which transports users to a greenery-filled place — no actual forest required.

How, exactly, does it do that? The bright green vessel, available now for $78, is designed to take you via scent to the Tata Harper Skincare farm in Vermont thanks its serene combination of smells. According to the brand, the formula opens with bright notes of cypress, pine needle, orange, and a dash of pepper. At its heart are notes of fir balsam, cardamom, rosemary, clove, and labdanum, which “melt into a warm blend” of olibanum, cedarwood, tonka bean, patchouli, and vanilla.

Forest bathing, a Japanese practice known as Shinrin-yoku, is form of natural therapy that is beloved by Tata Harper, the co-founder and co-CEO of Tata Harper Skincare. It involves immersing the senses in nature to promote a state of mindfulness — a feeling Harper wanted to help others experience in their space. “I created this scent to bring a piece of the farm into your home and give you the same sense of peace I get after a long walk in the forest,” she said in a statement.

To make that happen, Harper turned to Nette — a company known for its clean ingredients and eco-conscious practices. “Nette was the dream partner for me because they brought this vision to life with a candle that was beautifully made and sustainably sourced,” continued Harper.

In fact, for both brands, the collaboration seemed a match made in heaven from the start. “Working with Tata Harper and her team on this incredibly special candle was a dream come true and the collaboration of a lifetime. The Tata Harper Skincare brand embodies all of the values that we strive to inhabit and it was an inspiring process working with them to get everything from the vessel to the all-natural fragrance just right,” said Carol Han Pyle, founder and CEO of Nette.

The outcome of that perfect partnership features a beautifully designed candle with 100 percent natural fragrances formulated by IFF perfumer Celine Barel. And, of course, a serene olfactory experience. “I couldn’t be happier with the result — a deeply restorative scent that immediately transports you to a verdant forest,” continued Pyle.

Shop the Into The Forest Candle now at TataHarperSkincare.com and NetteNYC.com. Or, just click the link ahead.

