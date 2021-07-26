This South African Decor Brand Is Bringing Its Reclaimed-Plastic Baskets To Crate & Barrel

If the South African decor brand Mo’s Crib hasn’t been on your radar before now, that’s about to change. As of July 22, the brand is officially available in the U.S. — both in its online store and through a Mo’s Crib x Crate & Barrel partnership that features a selection of the brand’s sustainable goods on its site and in its stores.

The brand, founded by sisters Mo and Michelle Mokone in 2016, has long been a favorite in department stores such as Woolworth’s and five-star resorts in Africa — and there are many reasons behind its success. One of those is its focus on reducing waste and reusing and recycling resources in the making of its products, meaning its designs are not only high-quality and stylish, but conscious of the environment. In addition, the founders are committed to supporting the women in their community in several important ways. The women behind its handmade products are provided with fair wages, housing, hot meals, transportation, and in-house healthcare and wellness check-ups, and are trained in skills such as the English language.

Of course, it’s also beloved for the cool products themselves. Mo’s Crib’s offering includes items such as planters, baskets, hampers, and trays, all of which feature sleek, intricate designs. The most notable of these, though, is the brand’s best-selling PVC collection.

True to Mo’s Crib’s ethos, this line is made from reclaimed PVC water pipes, all of which are collected from landfills and construction sites in Africa. Given that PVC is one of the most-produced plastics in the world but rarely recycled, this practice aims to keep more from contributing the growing pollution issue. To do this is no simple feat, however: It takes the brands artisans several hours of weaving thin strips of the material through a patent-pending and safe manufacturing process to make the washable, durable, and bug-resistant designs.

The final result is a lineup of items that look and feel similar to a woven grass basket, but according to the brand, has five times the durability. And fortunately, this is exactly what’s now available to shop at Crate & Barrel — a woven natural basket in two colorways that retails for $119. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, these pieces are large and sturdy enough to hold your beloved plants, your massive blanket collection, or your heavy loads of laundry.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

You can shop Mo’s Crib’s baskets online at Crate & Barrel now, or head over to the brand’s site to see more of its selection. Ahead, a sneak peek.

