These 6 Brands Are Leading The Charge In Sustainable Home Decor

When you’re trying to figure out how to reduce your environmental impact, it can sometimes feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders. In addition to the fact that climate change itself is just overwhelming in general, it’s also a daunting task to weed through all the possible ways to go greener, especially when you throw some questionable marketing into the mix. Thankfully, though, there are sustainable decor brands making things a little bit easier on conscious customers trying to make a positive impact on the planet when it comes to their homes.

You’ll want to note, of course, that “sustainable” can mean any number of things — it’s not a one-size-fits-all moniker, despite the fact that it’s often hailed as such. Which is why the brands chosen below have taken strides to reduce their footprints and help the Earth in a number of ways, while also making it a point to be transparent in their practices and goals.

Of course, it’s important to use what you have first when decorating — the most sustainable thing to do is always to repurpose what you already own, or buy secondhand. But if you’ve exhausted all your options and are in need of a new piece, you can feel better about your purchase with any of the sustainable decor brands, ahead.

Sustainable Decor Brand: Floyd

Modern furniture brand Floyd was created in reaction to the staggering amount of furniture waste; per its website, it’s “grown 2.5x the rate of household growth since 1960” in the US alone. Because of that, the brand was born to provide people with products they would actually keep, thanks to timeless design and easily replaced parts.

The brand also makes it a point to manufacture its furniture in the US to reduce emissions from transportation, and on top of that, it’s set some lofty sustainability goals to carry out by 2025. Those include launching a resale and refurbishment program for its products, minimizing packing materials, and using 100% Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood across its inventory, among others (which you can learn more about on its site).

Sustainable Decor Brand: Goodee

Goodee was founded by Byron and Dexter Peart, the duo behind WANT Les Essentiels, in 2017 as a marketplace that would only feature artisans and products “that make a positive social or environmental impact,” according to its site. Now, everything in its curated selection, which features home decor, personal care, and more, is “transparently sourced, ethically made, and designed to last.” Goodee is also a Certified B Corporation, meaning that it “meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose,” and is a member of 1% for the Planet to help support non-profit environmental organizations.

Sustainable Decor Brand: Bearaby

Do you know what your weighted blanket’s made of? According to Bearaby, you should — which is why the brand created its own in an effort to help rid the world of the synthetic, plastic-filled versions that harm the environment.

Since launching in 2018, the brand’s design-friendly blankets have featured a number of fabrics, all with the planet in mind. Its pieces are created with materials such as TENCEL Lyocell, which is made from renewable Eucalyptus Wood pulp and uses less water than traditional fabric, and ecovelvet, which is created using recycled marine plastic. In addition, Bearaby boasts a few certifications from third-party organizations, including the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the FSC, and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

Sustainable Decor Brand: SustainAble Home Goods

LaToya Tucciarone founded SustainAble Home Goods in 2017 as a way to help “bring dignity and financial stability” to marginalized groups through commerce. Her mission through the store, which features categories such as kitchen goods, home decor, and accessories, is to partner with artisan entrepreneurs who “utilize ethical and eco-friendly methods” to create sustainable jobs and build strong communities.

Sustainable Decor Brand: Coyuchi

You may have never considered the environmental impact of your linens, but according to Coyuchi, it can be larger than you’d expect. As its website notes, “organic cotton is proven to cause less environmental damage than conventional cotton,” which is why it’s dedicated to creating organic home textiles, such as GOTS-certified cotton and latex certified to the Global Organic Latex Standard. The company also has a MADE SAFE seal, which means that its product is without toxins “known or suspected to harm human health, animals, or ecosystems,” and it has partnerships with White Buffalo Land Trust and Fibershed in an effort to work toward more environmentally conscious farming practices.

Sustainable Decor Brand: Eskayel

Eskayel is another brand proving that eco-conscious decor can be far from boring. The textile design studio, based in New York, creates unique pieces inspired by paintings, whether that’s a hand-tied rug or a home linen. And its founder, Shanan Campanaro, uses eco-friendly methods to do so: According to its site, those include “water-based pigment ink, regional production, and sustainably sourced materials,” as well as “working with trusted, transparent production partners.” Eskayel also makes it a point to support environmental organizations; it gives back to Mission Blue, 5Gyres, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, and more through a portion of its sales.