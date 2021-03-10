Still in redecorating mode? Good news for those of you who are looking to freshen up their space for the spring: Moda Operandi is having its first-ever home sale, and you can save 50 percent on the chicest housewares by the most coveted of brands — no matter what room is in need of an upgrade.

The luxury goods retailer is known for its expertly curated inventory, and its offerings for the home are just as fashionable as those for your closet (think whimsical tabletop items and textiles). That said, if you’ve been seeking a statement making piece in your space, but have been a bit wary of such a splurge, your time is now. On Tuesday, Moda Operandi quietly unveiled this unprecedented sale — which includes beloved brands like St. Frank, Edie Parker, Atelier Swarovski, and Tom Dixon — and already items are flying off the virtual shelves.

Although things are moving quickly, the sale is set to last through March 18th, and there’s still a slew of stylish pieces to shop before it’s too late. Some stellar standouts? Self-care items (think candles and bath/body products), accent pillows, cashmere throws and rugs, and plenty of objet d’art, including checkers and domino sets that would be chic additions to your coffee table or updated patio (for a socially distant activity). Find a few favorites ahead, and don’t forget to use code HOME50 to get the savings.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Moda Operandi Home Sale: Serveware

Instantly add some drama to your tabletop with colorful tumblers, dinnerware, and more that will significantly improve your next entertaining moment.

Moda Operandi Home Sale: Decorative Accessories

Not every statement piece has to be a piece of furniture. Vases with a unique shape, an acrylic checkers set, or even a beautiful keepsake box can add a surprising amount of impact.

Moda Operandi Home Sale: Textiles

Dress up your sofa, bed, tabletop, and even floor with textiles in playful patterns and luxurious materials.

Moda Operandi Home Sale: Self-Care

Create a more zen-like bathroom with the addition of soaps and candles that set the mood and double as decor.