The trend of curved silhouettes and organic lines in decor has seen a lot of different forms. It’s morphed into squiggles, waves, and blobs over the past couple of years, and apparently, its evolution isn’t over yet. According to Etsy’s recently released 2023 trend predictions, “melting” decor is the latest iteration — and it’s one that’s expected to increase in popularity as the year goes on.

Per the platform’s report, “On Etsy, there has been an 8% increase in searches for melting or molten items [from August 2022 to October 2022, compared to the same time the previous year] and we expect that number to continue to grow throughout 2023.”

Why is that? According to Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson, there are a few reasons it’s becoming a “go-to aesthetic for anyone looking to elevate their space.” Johnson says this new wave of relaxed edges isn’t just playful — it’s also sophisticated, which is a definite departure from versions of the past. You can see that in nearly every piece that utilizes the trend, too. Rather than the cutesy, childlike blobs and squiggly shapes that have been so popular, melting forms are dramatic, and even elegant, when done right.

That must be why the Etsy Trend Expert says we’ll see them everywhere in the coming year. “In 2023, we expect people to embrace melting forms in everything from lighting to wall art, as shoppers take inspiration from organic elements that bring fluidity, texture, and personality to their homes.”

(+) Etsy (+) Etsy INFO 1/2

That’s certainly already happening, as TZR quickly found upon a deep dive into the trend. In fact, prepare to be overwhelmed with choice (in the best way) as you shop melting and molten decor pieces from Etsy and other retailers we’ve rounded up, ahead.

Shop Melting Decor