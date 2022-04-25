If you’re a fan of Reese Witherspoon’s interiors, then you’re probably already aware of the work of her interior designer, Mark D. Sikes. He’s known as the creative behind many of the design decisions in her homes (and Draper James stores), and has no doubt influenced her widespread usage of playful mixed prints and love of the color blue. But while his work is worthy of adoration, it has undoubtedly felt inaccessible up to this point for many. After all, getting access to the designer of some of the world’s biggest stars is no easy feat, and neither is copying his expensive designs. Yet, if you’ve always admired Witherspoon’s bright, whimsical rooms, you’re finally in luck: Anthropologie has teamed up with Mark D. Sikes for the Poppy Collection, which brings an affordable and fun take on his signature style to customers everywhere.

Launched this April, the drop is said to celebrate the relationship between indoors and out, blurring the lines between the two in a way that feels decidedly current. Because of that, it includes a range of products, from furniture to lighting to tableware and more, many of which can be customized depending on the space in which they’re being used. (For example, the Modular Slipper Chair quickly becomes a sofa when paired with another.)

As expected, the Poppy Collection is also made up of various prints, all of which are meant to tell a different story. Windowpane (a current favorite of the designer’s) is one, and has an airy, beachy look thanks to its white and blue scheme and thin lines. To add even more blue into the lineup (because it wouldn’t be a Sikes collection without a lot of it), there’s also the elegant Batik Floral print which brings a busy, spring-like vibe (and looks similar to his Chinoiserie Vine fabric with Schumacher). And for a true burst of color, the Still-Life Floral pattern rounds out the collection with a mixture of flowers, butterflies, and a rainbow of hues.

“The Poppy Collection, full of a signature windowpane and loads of blue and white, named after my beloved French bulldog @hrhlily, celebrates timeless, all-American style,” wrote Sikes in an Instagram caption. “I'm honored to have the opportunity to reach the Anthropologie community and share my love of beauty.”

Prices for the Poppy Collection range from $16 to $1,498, and you can shop the pieces exclusively at Anthropologie in-store and online. Check out some of TZR’s favorites from the launch, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.