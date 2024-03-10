In this age of fashion designer-decorated suites and no-ask-too-big service, high-end hotels have to work even harder to stand out from the pack. When it comes to five-star stays, indulgent spas, Michelin-rated restaurants, afternoon tea fit for royalty, and 12,000-bottle wine cellars have become par for the posh course. One way that some overnights are setting themselves apart? By leaning into the creative side of things and inspiring admiration through art collections that you'd find in a museum. Way more than just a way to embellish blank walls, the paintings, photographs, and sculptures at hospitality havens around the world have become an integral part of the DNA of the lobbies, rooms, and dining venues as well as the overall guest experience.

For discerning travelers seeking to dive deeper into the cultural side of things, properties with exhibitions and gallery spaces provide a more private and intimate way to ogle at masterpieces that cross various periods and movements or perhaps spotlight the unique perspective of local artists living in the present moment.

Scroll on for 12 luxury hotels with amazing art collections.

Capella Sydney: Sydney, Australia

@capellasydney

The spectacular Capella Sydney offers luxurious rooms and suites, a world-class spa, and a jaw-dropping repertoire of Australian-focused art. With upwards of 1,400 pieces — spanning ceramics, paintings, murals, textiles, and photography — it can claim bragging rights as the most extensive art collection of any hotel in the country. Highlights include a 3D masterpiece titled After Haeckel by Canberra-based visual artist Sally Blake up for view in The Living Room and Gaagal, a hand-painted mural by Otis Hope Carey that hangs in McRae Bar.

Ellerman House: Cape Town, South Africa

@ellermanhousehotel

Ellerman House, an acclaimed boutique hotel set above Bantry Bay, reflects the vibrant legacy of Cape Town. The nearly 1,000 works of art throughout the property, which includes an on-site gallery, provide a platform for both up-and-coming and established local talents such as Wayne Barker, Phillemon Hlungwanii, Louis Maqhubela, and Angus Taylor. It’s a remarkable melange of South African culture from the mid-19th century to the present.

The Peninsula Tokyo: Tokyo, Japan

@thepeninsulatokyo

Luxurious and deeply rooted in the place it calls home, The Peninsula Tokyo pays homage to the country’s long-standing cultural traditions while integrating modern, cosmopolitan elements. The permanent art collection comprises over 1,000 works by nearly 60 Japanese artists — perhaps most notably Lying Dragon Gate, a giant bamboo sculpture by Keisen Hama that commands attention in the lobby. The artist in residence program partners with contemporary creators from around the globe.

Heckfield Place: Hook, United Kingdom

@heckfield_place

The Hampshire countryside might not be the first place you’d go searching for priceless art. However, folks familiar with Heckfield Place know that’s exactly what’s awaiting at this beloved pastoral escape. Guests can go on tours to learn more about the collection of 400 works of art created by some of the most influential British artists from the past 150 years. While wandering the halls keep an eye out for the photographs of Elsbeth Juda that hang above the main stairway as well as an oil painting of author Jane Austin by Wilfred Gabriel in the drawing room.

Rosewood São Paulo: São Paulo, Brazil

@rosewoodsaopaulo

Among the most brilliant biophilic city hotels, the Rosewood São Paulo allows guests to commune with nature — and local culture — without leaving the premises. The use of locally sourced wood and a magical vertical garden tower aren’t the only wow factors. Travelers interested in art will find a permanent collection of 450 site-specific works created by Brazilian artists. The assemblage shines a light on a wide range of expressive forms, from graffiti to indigenous art, that mirror the diversity of the country itself.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection: Fort Worth, Texas

@bowiehouseauberge

It’s not just novelty that makes Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection so exciting. Bridging the gap between high-end hotel and gallery, the new, luxury Fort Worth property shows off an assortment of artwork collected by owner Jo Ellard over the past 15 years. In total, there are roughly 400 pieces to admire. The talents of Ashley Collins, Max Zorn, Don Drumm, and David Yarrow lend color and personality to common spaces, while black and white photographs celebrating ranch life by Constance Jaegg set the mood in the guest rooms.

Hamilton Princess: Bermuda

@princessbermuda

The Hamilton Princess is a big presence on a small island. And its substantial art collection yet again proves that. The “Grande Dame of Bermuda” flaunts 325 pieces of creative inspiration created by some of the biggest names in the art world (hello, Henri Matisse, Roy Lichtenstein, Pablo Picasso, and Jeff Koons). Book the Infinity Suite to sleep among the genius of Damien Hirst and Madsaki. The most memorable addition to a meal? Gazing at Andy Warhol’s Mick Jagger series in between bites of Caribbean lobster.

ROMEO Napoli: Naples, Italy

@theromeocollection_ content

Most people more closely associate Naples with pizza than priceless art, but ROMEO Napoli endeavors to change that with a collection that covers everything from contemporary paintings and photography to sculptures and hand-crafted antiques. Over 100 works of art adorn the hotel. Walking around you might lock eyes with the steel silhouettes of Stroll of a Primate by local artist Sergio Fermariello and feel compelled to further explore Naples after eyeing up the urban landscape photographs by Mimmo Jodice.

@leroyalmonceau

While the City of Light has plenty of stylish boutique hotels, Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris doesn’t just deliver runway-ready design but also museum-level art. The five-star property underwent a massive, Phillipe Starck-led renovation in the mid-2000s that injected heaps of playful, contemporary flair. A big part of that was putting together a hand-picked collection of over 350 works of art to decorate the public areas, gastronomic restaurants, and guest rooms.

45 Park Lane: London, United Kingdom

@45parklane

A longtime staple of the London hotel scene, 45 Park Lane, part of the Dorchester Collection, is a posh Mayfair home base with Hyde Park views. Admittedly, even with verdant sightlines galore, it’s hard to focus on anything besides the incredible 186-piece art collection, which extends from the refined rooms to the relaxing spa. Pampering treatments alongside the works of American fine art photographer Jin-Woo Prensena and British sculptor Jill Berelowitz? Sign us up!

Pendry West Hollywood: Los Angeles, California

@pendrywesthollywood

Pendry West Hollywood occupies a prime perch on Sunset Boulevard. The nearly 100 pieces on display throughout the hip hotel are indicative of its vibrant environs and creative spirit. Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by Cao Perrot’s sparkling stainless steel and Swarovski tree with 35,000 mother-of-pearl leaves. The works of nearly a dozen Los Angeles-based female artists—including Kelly Brumfield Woods, Sarah Awad, America Martin, and Bettina Hubby—add different perspectives and even visual appeal.

The Dolder Grand: Zurich, Switzerland

@thedoldergrand

Renowned as one of the most resplendent retreats in Zurich, The Dolder Grand, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is a legacy stay and landmark. Guest sing, err yoodle, the praises of its luxurious accommodations, an award-winning spa, exemplary service, and views of the Swiss Alps. Not to be overlooked (and truly how could you?) the magnificent art collection consists of over 100 masterpieces by Salvador Dali, Fernando Botero, Jean Tinguely, Keith Haring, and Niki de Saint Phalle. For a little museum in the mountains moment, consider the self-guided iPad art tour.