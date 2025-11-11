Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

If the Shangri-La The Shard Hotel in London could be summed up in one word, it would certainly be “indulgence.” Located within the city’s iconic skyscraper in the Southwark neighborhood, each room features panoramic windows that overlook the River Thames and major London landmarks, allowing for a truly breathtaking experience that’s akin to a walk in the clouds. Throw in elevated dining experiences, luxurious decor and interior touches, and five-star amenities, and you’ve got a stay that is nothing short of a treat. I would know. I paid the sky-high hotel a visit during my recent jaunt across the pond for fashion week.

Considering it was my first runway marathon in London — I’ve only ever visited on vacation — I was understandably anxious to navigate the city with such a strict, jam-packed schedule. Not only did the Shangri-La provide an ultra-chic respite, but it also offered convenience by way of the adjacent tube station, which made getting around town a total breeze. (I didn’t miss a single appointment or show!) Upon leaving, I was reminded why London remains one of my favorite cities in the world, and I believe my experience at the Shangri-La played a large part in solidifying this sentiment.

Ahead, a quick snapshot at my very stylish London getaway that was a highlight of my jet-setting year.

The Rooms

If you are one who appreciates a room with a view, the Shangri-La is a must next time you find yourself in Londontown. Occupying floors 34 to 52 of the building, guests are quite literally sleeping in the clouds, with various panoramic vista views of London’s skyline depending on the type of room you inhabit. For context, there are five types of rooms and six types of suites, all of which all feature floor-to-ceiling windows, so you’ve got the most quintessential use of natural light no matter where you find yourself in the hotel.

When your eyes aren’t fixated on the outside landscape, you’ll find the interiors to be quite pleasing as well. Perhaps due to the opulent natural sky views, understated luxury is the name of the game for the room decor, with soft, warm neutrals and minimalist furniture mixed subtly with Chinoiserie touches like light wood and silk finishes. Bathrooms are drenched in marble with walk-in rain showers and separate bath and include high-end amenities you didn’t even knew you needed like televisions and heated floors. I’m not one for baths typically, but I had to indulge this time as the tub was situated against a window, overlooking the dreamy River Thames. There’s nothing like a sudsy bubble bath with a glass of wine and epic evening scenery.

As a true-blue bed bug and sleep enthusiast, I was thrilled with the “body-contouring” beds in my room as well as the pillow menu — yes you can choose from a variety of options — and ultra luxe Frette linens ... although it made getting up and ready for the day a bit of a struggle in the morning. After long days of show-hopping, I found comfort in my room via late-night room service — the butter chicken was ordered on multiple evenings.

The Spa

After long days of bouncing from show to show all around London, a little self-care is crucial. The Shangri-La spa delivers this in spades with its on-property spa, which features a curation of services that aim to both beautify and restore. The former comes by way of Elemis facial treatments and luxury manicure/pedicure, hairstyling, and even makeup sessions. Wellness is tapped into via the massage menu (also featuring Elemis products), which includes a deep-tissue, tension-easing treatment as well as a more “transformative” hot stone option.

The Restaurants

When not cocooned in bed, I could be found haunting the restaurants at the Shangri-La, particularly TĪNG, which features a Southeast Asian-inspired menu that I dream about months — and many thousands of miles — later. The fusion fine dining experience is essentially that, an experience, with menu items ranging from Vietnamese mango salad and spicy tuna tartare to wok-fried prawns (my favorite) and paneer makhani. While I didn’t make it to afternoon tea, TĪNG offers a great program dubbed “Clouds of Pink” featuring dainty finger sandwiches, scones, sweet treats, and of course, Veuve Clicquot Brut.

For a more low-key meal, the lounge and bar GŎNG is another great option. Located on the 52nd floor, it’s the highest hotel bar in London, perfect for sunset cocktails. The Japanese-adjacent food menu is also worth perusing if you arrive hungry, with small munchables like vegetarian gyoza and salmon tataki to larger platters starring the “chef’s choice” of sashimi, a California roll, edamame, and prawn tempura. To be fair, the cocktails at GŎNG are the real stars of the show, thanks to the botanical-based roster that incorporates plants deeply rooted in Asian tradition, like the Galangal, which features Maker’s Mark Whisky, galangal and grapefruit cordial, citrus, and foamer.

The Neighborhood

Located in the Southwark neighborhood on the south bank of the Thames River, the Shangri-La is in close proximity to a lot of London action. For foodies, there’s the famous Borough Food Market. And lovers of the arts will love a visit to the Tate Modern art gallery and Shakespeare’s famous Globe Theatre.

If you’re out for a morning stroll, take the walking path alongside the Thames for views of Tower Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral. And while you’re at it, get an outside view of the actual Shard building that houses the Shangri-La, as it is an official city landmark, designed by famed Italian architect Renzo Piano, not to mention the tallest building in the United Kingdom.