Twice a year, London Fashion Week is calling for industry insiders to converge on the global style hub as it transforms into an international runway. Well-connected experts, A-listers, and every fashion-loving devotee in between heads to Londontown to peep the multicultural city’s catwalk circuit of experimental styles sourced from emerging talent — an irreverent and avant-garde display topped with some British heritage luxury that you’ll want to mirror when finding your London hotel for the week.

Whether you’re watching this year’s showcase at 180 The Strand, rubbing shoulders with the crème de la crème of the fashion industry at storied venues, or just trying to catch some cameos from your favorite celebrities on the street, your British home away from home is your daily ticket to London’s international flair and artistry. So where to stay? Location matters — as you don’t want to have to navigate the Tube and crowds of people when you’ve got a glittering after-party to get to. But some of the best legendary locales, London grand dames, scenery newcomers, and quirky boutiques a little further afield are a bucket list visit in themselves. You just might need to plan transportation — or bring the party to you.

The choice is yours. Below, is an exhaustive list of London Fashion Week hotels that’ll help you pick the perfect stay for your vibe — and that you’ll remember long after you’ve flown back home.

Shangri-La The Shard, London

Housed inside the 72-story Shard skyscraper, this iconic Shangri-La property offers guests panoramic views of London and the Thames within a sleek, modern setting. In contrast to its historical London Bridge surroundings, this prestigious hotel is a contemporary gem with Frette bed linens, heated bathroom floors, and high-tech telescopes set against the understated yet luxurious cherry blossom-inspired wall motifs. While the Shangri-La The Shard isn’t close to London Fashion Week’s main venue, 180 The Strand, its central London location and ritzy hospitality have made it a see-and-be-seen destination for fashion insiders, as well as a popular spot for Fashion Week events and after-parties. Head to the 52nd floor to sip on cocktails at Gong (the highest hotel bar in Europe), or book an afternoon tea experience at Ting to fill up on gorgeous London views and Asian-inspired finger food before heading to the runways.

The Dorchester

Opened in 1931, this London grand dame has played host to the who’s who of international circles over the years, as well as artists, screen sirens, and society darlings like the Kardashians, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, and Elizabeth Taylor (who’s responsible for the iconic pink marble in the Harlequin Penthouse bathroom). This Hyde Park-adjacent stay embraces maximalism with unapologetically opulent decor and old world glamour, sumptuous bouquets, and crystal chandeliers. Iconic pieces like Liberace’s mirrored piano in the Artist’s Bar and Christian Furr’s 9-foot-high painting of Hyde Park’s Serpentine lake command attention in the common areas, while the hand-painted headboards by de Gournay bring personalized artistry to the rooms. When guests are not enjoying one of the Dorchester’s many LFW events or shows (Richard Quinn last presented his Spring/Summer 2025 collection here), guests can shop the painstakingly curated selection of contemporary art and decor in their suites. Don’t miss a dinner at the three Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse restaurant and prime people watching at the James Bond-inspired watering hole, Vesper Bar.

The BoTree

A taste of eclectic, playful whimsy in the middle of one of London’s poshest neighborhoods, The BoTree caters to an artsy, stylish crowd that’s over traditional, old money luxury. Just steps away from Mayfair and Soho, this Marylebone hotel pairs one of the best locations in the city with five-star amenities, including a designated host for each room, freshly-delivered flowers every day, and hand-painted china. However, colorful, cheeky artwork, flower-embellished ceilings, and trailing greenery prevent the BoTree from feeling like it’s trying too hard – and the movers and shakers of the fashion industry have taken notice. While The BoTree isn’t hosting a LFW event this year (it previously housed DI PETSA and Harri exhibitions, as well as a March Elite Social party), guests can expect to see fashion VIPs mingling at the swanky bar as well as the upscale Italian restaurant, Lavo.

Templeton Garden Hotel

Housed in a refurbished Victorian-era townhouse, the Templeton Garden is a tranquil retreat from the hustle of Fashion Week that infuses sartorial artistry in every space. In addition to a bespoke, guests-only library curated by Vogue columnist Raven Smith, the boutique hotel’s interiors are the brainchild of London design studio Thurstan and boast noteworthy bespoke pieces from local artists. There’s an oak leaf chandelier that was crafted by British artist Cox London, Bethany Holmes paintings, and hand-painted walls, courtesy of Tess Newall. Don’t miss the lush, expansive private garden, which is located at the back of the hotel with direct access from some of the suites.

Rosewood London

This longtime celebrity haunt makes an instant impression with its iron-wrought gates, zebra-esque black-and-white Italian marble flooring, and a staircase that draws the eye up the seven-story Edwardian building. A Belle Époque pied-à-terre for stars like Justin Bieber, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Oprah, the Rosewood London becomes even more starry during fashion week, thanks to its prime Holborn location, its emphasis on privacy, and palatial interior. The lobby’s dramatic mirrored hallway is perfect for capturing your Fashion Week ‘fit pictures, while the rooms’ quiet luxury-coded decor feel simultaneously ritzy and understated. Scarfes Bar, a stylishly moody cocktail bar that boasts an inclusion on the prestigious World's 50 Best Bars list, marries live jazz and a high-society vibe with caricatures of famous Brits from artist Gerald Scarfe (the namesake of this iconic venue). Come for the cocktails and the welcoming, cozy velvet chairs (which are parked next to 1,000 antique books for easy browsing), stay for the roaring fire and the elite people watching.

The Goring Hotel

Opened in 1910, The Goring beckons with a royal-loved stay just steps away from Buckingham Palace. Contrary to perception, this posh 69-room Edwardian hotel is a legacy property without any of the fussiness, instead swapping out old-fashioned pomp for timeless glamour and some whimsical English charm. A favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton, who stayed at this multi-generational hotel the night before her royal wedding (and even contributed some brushstrokes to the playful, hand-painted silk wallpaper), the Goring doesn’t take itself too seriously. Downstairs, visitors can check out the fanciful wallpaper designs, including a drawing of a pig wearing a tux and monkeys sipping on champagne, while a Shetland pony named Teddy serves as the hotel’s mascot. Expect to rub shoulders with a posh It crowd at its Michelin-starred restaurant, or while enjoying the hotel’s popular afternoon tea on the veranda.

The Connaught

The most discerning London Fashion Week attendees flock to this Mayfair hotel, thanks to its prime location as well as its expert blend of British heritage and modern taste. Rebuilt in 1892 as The Coburg from two homes owned by the Duke of Westminster, The Connaught nods to its Victorian-era roots with dark wood interiors, a grand crackling fireplace, and a dark teak staircase inlaid with gold leaf. However, more recent additions, like a David Collins and Guy Oliver-helmed 2007 wing, the 2024-renovated Coburg suites, a Japanese-inspired Garden of Illusion, and the Aman Spa with a black granite pool and gym, are representative of the neighborhood’s always-evolving energy. From the moment a tranquil Tadao Ando water installation greets you at the front door, the Connaught feels like an art museum with over 3,000 pieces of private art installed around the wood-paneled walls, the staircase, and the rooms. Expect to see the fashion glitteratti presiding over The Connaught Bar with a drink from their martini trolleys, or enjoy the higher roller-curated whiskey selection at Coburg Bar, a 50 World’s Best Bar recipient.

Claridge’s

The epitome of old-fashioned elegance, this 1856-era Art Deco gem has housed guests like Julia Roberts, Kate Moss, Audrey Hepburn, numerous royals, and Spencer Tracey, who once famously remarked that he’d rather go to Claridge’s than heaven when he died. Claridge’s artist-in residence, David Downton — a legendary fashion illustrator that’s worked for Vogue, Vanity Fair, Tiffany & Co, Chanel, Dior, and even the Victoria & Albert museum — sketches the fashion elite like Diane von Fürstenberg (who designed four rooms and suites), Sarah Jessica Parker, and Christian Louboutin in the hotel’s opulent, 1920s-inspired setting. Despite recent renovations, guests can see beautiful original details championed by acclaimed designers like C W Stephens (the same designer as Harrod’s), Oswald Milne, and Thierry Despont. Don’t miss a Negroni at The Fumoir bar, which makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in time to the 1930s from the moment you slip through the Lalique door.

Bulgari Hotel London

With its quiet luxury-coded Hyde Park-adjacent address, the Bulgari Hotel London discreetly hides its silversmith artistry and minimalist, contemporary glamour until you step inside. An unapologetic display of timeless Italian luxury, this 2012 property — once the most expensive hotel in London — is a blend of mirrored surfaces, shiny black marble, and deep jewel tones. The spacious rooms feature bespoke touches, like a leather travel trunk mini bar and fabric headboards inspired by a 19th-century drawing of a Bulgari brooch from the brand’s founder Sotiro Bulgari. During your fashion week downtime, enjoy a hyper-luxe version of rest and relaxation at the Bulgari spa, including a dip in the gold-leaf mosaic-tiled opulent vitality pool.

The Londoner

Located in the heart of Leicester Square, this celebrity-loved West End boutique is a partner for London Fashion Week this year – which means you’ll see even more stylish A-listers and fashion insiders than usual swanning around the contemporary art and velvet furnishings-filled common spaces, the swanky 8 at Londoner rooftop izakaya, or the colorful, gin speakeasy Joshua’s Tavern. Designed by the Four Season New York’s Yabu Pushelberg, the Londoner’s rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows (with binoculars to take in the views) and a calming palette of pastels and neutrals with just a hint of bohemian vibes to keep things interesting. Favored by stars like Ryan Gosling, Adele, and Patrick Dempsey, this theater district gem also features The Residence, a members club-inspired space that holds the Y Bar, the Whiskey Room, and the Drawing Room. Only available for hotel guests, this modern space turns into a lounge at night.

The Savoy

Located on the Strand with views of The Thames, The Savoy is one of London’s most storied landmarks and a place of gravity for society’s movers and shakers. The first hotel in London with electricity, hot and cold running water, and a red “lift,” this forward-thinking 1889 Edwardian and Art Deco institution has seen tastemakers and royalty like Oscar Wilde, Claude Monet (who painted his “Views of the Thames” series here), Christian Dior, Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles, and Queen Elizabeth II walk through its iconic black-and-white checkered marble lobby. It’s hard not to run into a bit of history at every turn, whether it’s the roof that Fred Astaire danced on or London’s longest-running cocktail bar, the American Bar, which still enchants with its sleek leather furnishings and live jazz music. For fashion lovers, there’s the hotel’s former lobby, the Lancaster Ballroom, which saw Christian Dior debut his iconic Spring/Summer 1950 collection under the crystal chandeliers — the same place that’ll be hosting designer Conner Ives’s Fall/Winter collection this year. The Savoy is still a fashion week hot spot, recently hosting the ES Magazine Party over the last few years.

NoMad London

Once the Bow Street Magistrates' Court and Police Station that had Oscar Wilde and Vivienne Westwood come through its doors, NoMad London has quickly become a see-and-be-seen destination in Covent Garden since its 2021 opening. With more than a few glimmers of the energy and aesthetic of its New York City sister property, this newcomer immediately impresses with a mix of Victorian and Roaring Twenties elements — a nod to the grandeur of the Royal Opera building just steps away. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with a jewel-toned display of rich brocade tapestries, hand-painted wallpaper, polished dark wood, marble, and over 1,600 works of art curated by Saint-Lazare design studio. Expect to see an international motley crew rendezvous-ing in the moody, red-hued library — a fever dream of scarlet velvet, warm leather, and carefully-curated texts — as well as in the dramatic, multi-story restaurant, which bathes the entire room in natural light during the day, courtesy of a glass atrium. The room is a mix of trailing greenery, bright green furnishings, and white marble tables, which transform when lit up by candles at night.

Broadwick Soho

This unapologetically maximalist boutique in the heart of Soho is for guests who want to spend their Fashion Week downtime immersed in a colorful visual feast with more than a few playful touches of English kitsch. The whimsy starts when you walk into the hotel’s light pink door crowned with two six-foot pink elephant statues suited up in bowties, but it doesn’t stop there. Priceless works by Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol, and Bridget Riley hang among pink parrot-printed wood-paneled walls, while elephant and tiger-embroidered teal wallpaper, brass elephant mini bars, and colorful velvet furnishings continue the eclectic party in the 57 guest rooms. Flock to the ‘70s style rooftop discothèque The Flute or the cozy, guests-only watering hole The Nook for a post-show nightcap.

Ampersand Hotel

This elegant yet eclectic South Kensington boutique is tucked away in this wealthy, well-appointed residential area, but it makes an immediate impression with its warm yet artful aesthetic — a riff on the many museums surrounding this hotel. While the Ampersand Hotel is on the small side, it still has nods to its Victoria roots with a wrought-iron staircase and arches mixed in with more contemporary elements like Claire Brewster artwork constructed out of vintage maps, velvet headboards in the rooms, as well as astronomy, music, and botany wallpaper inspired by the hotel’s nearby museums. Don’t miss a visit to the colorful ground-floor Drawing Rooms, which serve up a one-of-a-kind Science Afternoon Tea complete with a test tube kit for DIYing your own lemonade.

London EDITION

An inviting example of Georgian architecture, the London EDITION is steps away from the city’s media epicenter in Fitzrovia and all that SoHO has to offer — a boon for industry insiders who want to network amid all the Fashion Week action. The rooms and bathrooms are on the smaller side with streamlined, modern decor throughout and the requisite luxury toiletries, but the grand lobby — crowned by an intricately-carved ceiling with a checkered marble floor and a statement staircase accentuated with marble steps and wrought-iron finishes — is an informal meeting point for the fashion elite to congregate during the week. At night, the lobby transforms into a lively hive of fashionable types, who often party late into the night at one of the hotel’s exclusive after-show fêtes.

InterContinental London Park Lane by IHG

For casual visitors who want a more exclusive, behind-the-scenes London Fashion Week experience, Intercontinental London Park Lane’s “Doors Unlocked” packages are a way to check off that bucket list experience without any insider connections. You can book private studio tours with designers Ahluwalia as well as Charlotte and Philip Colbert, attend a runway show from an emerging designer, and enjoy an intimate Fashion Week dinner party helmed by the hotel’s acclaimed Chef Theo Randall. The quiet luxury-coded Mayfair hotel — formerly the late Queen Elizabeth’s childhood home — also impresses with its prime location overlooking Hyde Park and Green Park, beautiful flower arrangements from the same florist used by Buckingham Palace, as well as its artfully-decorated contemporary rooms imbued with shades of cream and beige. The Arch Bar is a gin lover’s haven, thanks to over 50 indifferent types of gin and views of Wellington Arch in Hyde Park that can be seen through its large windows.

1 Hotel Mayfair

Since its 2023 opening, 1 Hotel Mayfair has become an essential partner with London Fashion Week lore while emphasizing its sustainability mission. Earlier this year, this eco-conscious luxury destination helped launch E.L.V. DENIM during London Fashion Week when designer Anna Foster debuted a gown that she’d hand-crocheted from the hotel’s recycled bed linens (a piece you can now see in the hotel’s lobby). In addition to hosting post-show fêtes for industry big-hitters at its moody Dovetale restaurant, 1 Hotel Mayfair also helps its style-minded guests recharge during the day, whether it’s hosting a LFW wellness partnership with Alo Yoga or offering self-care essentials in-room like AG1 (Athletic Greens) supplements in the mini bar, a yoga mat, and a refillable water station surrounded by moss. The hotel itself is a visual feast for fans of natural fabrics and materials, including wood-paneled walls, rich leather headboards, and cream-colored furniture offset with countless plants.

The Hoxton Holborn

In addition to boasting one of the best locations out of the group, the Hoxton Holborn – a buzzy addition that was once an old telephone exchange – has become a rendezvous-darling for both locals and tourists alike. While the rooms are on the snugger, darker side, this 2014 hotel’s undeniably trendy vibe – a mix of dark leather, intentional greenery, eclectic modern art, wood paneling, and brightly-colored furniture – pulls a cool crowd to the lobby, which also houses a bar and coffee shop. The stylish suites themselves feature midcentury modern-inspired bedframes set with vintage leather details as well as whimsical Charles Dickens-inspired wallpaper and a powerful rain shower.

Portobello Hotel

Channel your inner Julia Roberts at this charming Notting Hill boutique, which houses 21 bohemian-minded rooms that all look and are decorated in a unique, yet congruous mix of ‘60s-inspired antiques and cheerful modern furnishings. Room 16 might be one of the most famous options, as its Victorian tub was famously filled with champagne by Kate Moss and Johnny Depp back in the day. However, this Portobello Market-adjacent stay offers pleasing visual surprises in every room, whether it’s a monochromatic sunshine yellow bathroom, a wall mural of an elephant approaching a lake, closet doors painted with illustrations of fish, a famed circular bed (which Robbie Williams reportedly tried to purchase) or vibrant patterned wallpaper that looks like it belongs on a piece of clothing. David Bowie, Tina Turner, and Mick Jagger are just a few of the hotel’s many celebrity fans.

The Mandrake

This provocative West End hotel has cemented itself as an otherworldly, sometimes trippy London Fashion Week destination since its 2017 opening, thanks to its endlessly ‘Gram-worthy backdrops that serve up a bold helping of surrealism and fancy starting from the large gothic-style chandelier, lit by 30 wax candles, in the lobby. The dramatic, suspended greenery framing the outdoor Jurema Terrace and hidden, vibey nooks throughout the hotel make you feel like you’re not in London, a feeling that’s reinforced by mythological curiosities like a half peacock, half kangaroo creature hanging above the Waeska Bar – and the glitterati have taken notice. This year, The Mandrake is hosting several shows (Leo Prothmann’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show and Saraanyaaa’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection) as well as an artist in residence exhibition for Saidis Orda.

The Beaumont Mayfair

The Beaumont has mastered the art of ensuring its well-heeled guests enjoy every creature comfort without any stuffiness. Guests would never guess the humble origins of this Mayfair parking-lot-turned-hotel, thanks to all the trappings and luxury of a historic Art Deco space. There’s the requisite black-and-white checkered floors, wood-paneled walls, and tasteful neutral velvet furnishings in the room. However, the Beaumont takes its service up a notch with a chauffeured car for every guest, a complimentary full English breakfast for bookings from Friday to Monday, and a Hamman spa you can enjoy when you need a break from the Fashion Week festivities.

Mama Shelter London Shoreditch

This playful and colorful urban stay in Shoreditch is a bit of a commute from Central London, but the neighborhood is a haven for artists and creatives who like to party — a clientele that Mama Shelter caters to with its vibrant, bohemian-inspired decor and hospitality offerings. The restaurant’s black ceilings are covered in chalk graffiti from artist Beniloys, vintage arcade machines, mustard yellow velvet furnishings, and playful plastic masks hung on the bedposts. The rentable karaoke rooms and a big bar can keep the revelry going once you return from the runways.

Ham Yard Hotel in Soho

This Kit Kemp-designed hotel is quintessentially British with the designer’s colorful, modern ethos and taste in each of the 91 rooms (not surprising, considering she designed and decorated each one). Walking past the dramatic “I fancy it as a slice of the Grand Canyon” bronze statue, the reception area welcomes visitors in with a cozy French fireplace, corridors lined with skylights, and colorful walls clad in Kemp’s textile designs as well as the property’s significant art collection. This “urban village” masters the delicate balance between feeling homey and luxurious, with a rooftop garden, a greenery-filled courtyard, a bowling alley that was brought over from Texas, and vibrant, dopamine-fueling rooms that mix quirky antiques with modern mainstays.

The Zetter Marylebone

Adjacent to Hyde Park and Oxford Street shopping, this Georgian townhouse-turned-boutique hotel playfully embraces an “anything goes” mentality when it comes to its tongue-in-cheek interior decor, drawing its inspiration from a fictional (yet very British) character named “Wicked Uncle Seymour.” The best of English kitsch is on display, marrying Union Jack-emblazoned decor and striped blankets with dark wood antiques and floral curtains. The Zetter Marylebone’s pièce de résistance is its red-walled cocktail bar, which doubles as a breakfast space during the day. However, during the evening, the Parlor is buzzing with fashion designers and darlings who’ve stopped by this irreverent haunt for a nightcap.

The Ritz London

This London institution, which first opened its gilded doors in 1906, needs no introduction, thanks to cameos in Notting Hill and Downton Abbey as well as countless celebrity fans like Jackie O., Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chapman, and Mahatma Gandhi. Priding itself on its old-fashioned furnishings and white-glove service, the Ritz makes you feel like you’re getting turn of the century service by painstakingly restoring and embracing heritage traditions instead of upgrading for a more modern aesthetic. There’s the longtime dining area dress code, grand rooms decorated with 24-carat gold leaf and silks, and of course, the hospitality offerings that have become a fixture on social media. When finding the perfect backdrop for your Fashion Week outfits, there’s the lavish pistachio green and pink jacquard silk interiors of the Palm Court, the Versailles-inspired two Michelin-starred The Ritz Restaurant, and the mirrored, blush pink Pastel Powder Room.