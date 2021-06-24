Curating a more conscious closet continues to be one of the fastest growing fashion trends, but the same concept can be applied to styling your home, too. This could mean hunting for goods that are sustainably and ethically made, but it also may be about the folks behind the business you’re giving your money to. With Pride Month underway, it’s a great time to introduce yourself to some LGBTQIA-owned home decor brands that will help spruce up your space and support the community at the same time.

Pride Month was created to honor and celebrate the achievements of the LGBTQIA rights activists in the Stonewall uprising in June 1969. There are so many ways these celebrations can take place, and that includes shining a light on emerging queer-owned companies. And when it comes to dressing up your home with fair trade goods, cool, contemporary furniture pieces, or vintage decor, there are a tons of brands and retailers with a member of the LGBTQIA community at the helm that you may not have even heard of yet — but they could be the key to the home upgrade you’ve been dreaming about. In essence, shopping these businesses is a total win-win scenario.

To help you get started, TZR rounded up seven LGBTQIA-owned home decor brands to shop during immediately. Get to know them — and check out some of their signature goods — ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

SUAY Sew Shop

CEO and Lead Designer Lindsay Rose Medoff creates textiles (think pillows, quilts, and napkins) using deadstock and upcycled materials at her LA sewing hub, so shopping here for your home also means shopping sustainably.

MINNA

Looking for ethically made, global goods like tableware, rugs, bedding, and more? Sara Berks, MINNA’s founder and creative director partners with master weavers and artisan collectives in Bolivia, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and Uruguay to offer customers the most stylish decor.

BLK MKT Vintage

Founders Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart tapped into their vast experience treasure-hunting for curated vintage when they opened their Brooklyn-based business which specializes in pieces that reflect Black culture and history.

Made By Rheal

For creative, cool, artisan-made wares, this Oakland-based business ought to be on your list. As for what to expect when shopping here, think woven blankets based on Rheal’s own artwork, concrete vessels, glass coasters, and more. For example, the concrete cast hands are a quirky-chic way to display your jewelry, keys, and other odds and ends.

Erdos + Ko

Owned by Dallas-based duo John Erdos and Louis Koay, keeps the focus on functional and beautiful modern furniture pieces for any room in your home. You can also commission customized pieces, making use of their expertise in upholstery.

TRNK

Love the contemporary look? This retailer, co-founded and curated by Tariq Dixon, stocks the chicest furniture and decor pieces by an impressive roster of emerging and established designers, but TRNK’s super sleek in-house collection is also not to be missed.

Show & Tell Concept Shop

This Oakland-based shop also features apparel and accessories, but its home goods — including traditionally crafted quilts and pillows — are a major highlight.