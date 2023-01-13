Everything We’re Adding To Cart During Le Creuset’s Big Winter Sale

Sadly, we’ve officially reached the point where the holiday decor sales are fizzling out. Most products are now out of stock, and if they’re not, they’ve returned to their full, original price. But that doesn’t mean all the savings are over just yet. While you may no longer be able to snag a half-price wreath, you can get cookware up to 50 percent off in Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event. And, let’s be honest, that’s pretty much just as exciting.

Le Creuset has long been a favorite brand of chefs and home cooks alike, especially for its Dutch ovens. They’re famously durable and easy to use, and also notoriously expensive — hence, the reason this sale is so noteworthy.

Fortunately, the markdowns are steep in the brand’s seasonal event, and include everything from the aforementioned cult-favorite Dutch ovens to roasters, crepe pans, and more. And don’t worry — this isn’t some jumble of weird hues no one wants, either. There’s a wide range of colorways included in the discounts, so you’ll likely be able to find something you love no matter the palette of your kitchen.

Le Creuset only notes that this sale is happening for a limited time, so your guess is as good as ours on when it will end. Head over to its site now to find all of the products included while it lasts, or shop TZR’s edit of the sale, ahead.

