PSA: End-Of-Season Decor Sales Have Already Started & The Discounts Are Good

Black Friday’s cool and all, but real ones know that the best discounts come when Christmas has ended. Many brands drop sales the day after the festivities (and some even start just a few hours after), often offering their biggest markdowns of the year to start preparing for spring. However, when it comes to home goods, you don’t even have to wait until the holiday is over in 2022. In fact, while it’s only Dec. 22, many end-of-season decor sales have already started — and the deals are probably better than you’d expect.

It’s true that the discounts are earlier and better than anticipated, but the products on sale are definitely typical of these annual events. The markdowns happening now can mainly be found on seasonal decor, so be prepared to see a lot of trees, ornaments, stockings, and more — and to stock up for when the holidays roll around again (because it’s always sooner than you expect). However, that’s certainly not all that’s discounted right now. Among the festive pieces are also many regular items as well — furniture, bedding, rugs... the list goes on.

Often, these end-of-season sales do last a while, and also tend to improve as they progress (think deeper discounts). That said, this early in the game, stores are undoubtedly offering the best selections you’ll find all year — so you may not want to wait if you have your heart set on scoring any particular discounts. Ahead, all the markdown events you can start shopping immediately.

Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill's clearance sale is already happening and goes through February, with merchandise up to 60 percent off.

West Elm

West Elm’s end-of-season sale offers up to 70 percent off select items, plus free shipping on thousands of styles.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s end-of-season sale includes up to 70 percent off select in-stock furniture, bedding, decor, and more.

Serena & Lily

Enter the code WISHES at checkout to receive an extra 20 percent off items in the sale section of Serena & Lily’s site until 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 27.

Mango

Mango is now offering shoppers up to 50 percent off select styles, including many home pieces.

Annie Selke

According to its site, Annie Selke’s End-of-Year sale features 20 percent off everything in-stock for a limited time. The brand is also currently offering 50 percent off all in-stock holiday decor.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods’ winter clearance event is happening online now, with deals on more than 1,000 items from holiday to kitchenware and more.

Magnolia

Magnolia’s created a section on its site titled “Merry Markdowns,” with a range of discounts on select holiday and decor items.

Terrain

Terrain’s Holiday Trim Event is here, meaning discounts on hundreds of select seasonal products, gifts, and decor.