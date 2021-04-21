Celebrate The Mom In Your Life With A Jason Wu-Designed Bouquet

If you happen to have seen Taiwanese-born, New York-based fashion designer Jason Wu’s Spring 2021 collection (not to mention so many others before), you’ve probably noticed the influence flowers have on his sophisticated, modern womenswear. And blooms have been a big part of his runway presentations, too. That said, a collaboration between the celebrity-loved designer (he counts Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama, and Regina King as fans) and a major floral company seemed inevitable. Jason Wu’s Mother’s Day bouquet collection with 1-800-Flowers isn’t his first partnership with the go-to delivery service (they’ve paired up to create the blossom heavy sets of his shows), but it offers fans of his designs a whole new way to bring a piece of him intro their homes — or the homes of the fashion-loving moms in their lives.

“As a fashion designer, flowers go hand in hand with my design aesthetic as there is always a floral element in all my collections,” Wu tells The Zoe Report. “I also prominently feature flowers in my fashion shows and am honored to continually work with 1-800-Flowers to incorporate beautiful florals into the set design of my New York Fashion Week shows for the past few seasons.” So of course it was a no-brainer for the designer to work with the brand on an exclusive collaboration.

1-800-Flowers

Wu says that he worked closely with the 1-800-Flowers team, keeping in mind some of his favorite flowers — like Oriental and Calla lilies and roses — as well as his clothing designs when creating the Wild Beauty Collection, which consists of five spring-y arrangements. Shoppers can choose from Tropical Sunrise (roses, button poms, lilies, carnations and hypericum), Captivating Crimson (roses, lilies, cremones, snapdragons, and scabiosa), Spring Awakening (safflower, sunflowers, kalanchoe), Posh Pastels (spray rose, lilies, carnations, and snapdragons), and Blushing Beauty (roses, lilies, stock, and scabiosa), which feature a variety of inspired palettes, are hand-gathered and sustainably grown, and start at just $49.99.

This collaboration isn’t just kismet because of Wu’s affinity for flowers — but its connection to Mother’s Day is also close to the designer’s heart. “I have a wonderful relationship with my mom — she has always been there for me and has seen my growth as a fashion designer,” he shares with TZR. “When I was 10-years-old, she bought me my first sewing machine.” So other than blooms, how will Wu be celebrating the woman who raised him this year? By whipping up some nostalgic dishes. “My mother lives in Taiwan, so while we cannot be together to celebrate Mother’s Day in person, I will be honoring her by cooking some of her recipes for friends,” he says.

If you think someone you’re shopping for this Mother’s Day would appreciate the gift of fresh flowers with a fashionable twist, a bouquet from Wu’s Wild Beauty Collection might just fit the bill. Ahead, see them all in their runway-inspired glory.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.