This New H&M Home Collab Is The Burst Of Optimism You’ve Been Craving

According to her website, Paris-based interior designer and architect India Mahdavi “develops her creations through a certain vision of happiness and color.” That’s immediately evident in all of her work to even the most casual observer. Some examples? The highly Instagrammed (and highly pink) interiors of London’s Sketch restaurant, her playful marble-covered ceramics, and the pastel, garden-inspired Ladurée Beverly Hills boutique. Most recently, though, this vision plays out in India Mahdavi’s new H&M Home collection, which marries the creative’s signature colorful aesthetic with the retailer’s attainable prices.

Available as of April 28 in select H&M stores and online, the line (which ranges in price from about $18 to $500) includes an edited selection of products featuring blurred lines, gradient colors, bright acids, and soft pastels. To create it, Mahdavi took inspiration from the blinding colors you see when you close your eyes in front of the sun. As with much of her work, the goal was to incite optimism through color in those who use it. “With this collection, H&M Home has offered me the opportunity to spread a joyful palette of colors on an international scale,” said Mahdavi in a press release.

She was onto something, because it’s hard not to feel a summery sense of elation and peace when taking in this collection. Lavender and coral plates sitting on checked placemats bring to mind cheerful barbecues surrounded by friends, while blue rugs and sunny stoneware evoke images of blissful Mediterranean afternoons. And it seems the retailer was well aware of the effect Mahdavi’s vision could have on others with this collection — as well as the need for it at this moment in time.

“India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism, and color to the world of interiors,” said Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative at H&M Home. “We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colors, and we can’t wait to introduce our customers to India’s impeccable sense of color and design aesthetics.”

That time has come, so get familiar with Mahdavi’s joyful vision on H&M’s site or by browsing a few of her new designs, ahead.

