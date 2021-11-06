This Los Angeles Boutique Is A Great Place To Shop For The Antique Lover On Your List

Just like everything else this year, the winter holiday season is definitely sneaking up on us all, making rushed last-minute shopping inevitable. However, instead of going the online route, those in the Los Angeles area should know there is a true treasure trove of boutiques and independently owned shops at your disposal. From the hipster hills of Los Feliz to the minimalist suburbs of Thousand Oaks and all the neighborhoods in between, there’s a local store to support and grab a unique find for everyone on your gifting list.

If you’re at a loss at where to start your holiday hunt, keep it simple and look no further than your neighborhood. East Siders have chic shops like Counter-Space and vintage mecca Fashionphile while West Side dwellers can shop fashion hotspot Capitol and Scandi paradise Huset. Oh, and if you’re in the Valley, no sweat — the new MP James showroom-shop hybrid will keep your interest through the holiday months, no problem.

Thirsty for more holiday shopping inspo? Check out the local brick-and-mortar business to visit in Los Angeles this season.

Where It’s Located: 1837 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles CA 90027

This East Side gem features both US-made furniture and home goods as well as curated collections from designers and brands around the world. Perfect for the minimalist or mid-century-modern lover on your list, the shop’s chic selection of treasures includes everything from sculptural accent chairs to vintage ceramics.

Where It’s Located: 1940 Hillhurst Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90027

Another pop-up to hit this season is the stunning and serene Sanso holiday shop located in Los Feliz. The brainchild of Yunice Kang, the plant store is a great place to shop for a chic hostess gift, minimalist centerpieces for your next fall dinner party, or for the diehard plant parent in your life.

Where It’s Located: 1000 North Highland Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038

A favorite of LA’s top interior designers, JF Chen’s antique shop is perfect for those with an eye and appreciation for fine art and design. The iconic furniture and “decorative arts” shop features a carefully curated selection of “eclectic period pieces to masterworks of the twentieth and twenty first centuries,” according to the brand’s site.

Where It’s Located: 1010 N. Swarthmore Ave Ste 5-102 Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla, The Little Market features a stunning collection of one-of-a-kind home goods created by artisans from around the world. The shop functions as a nonprofit organization that aims to connect these artists with customers through a “marketplace and to empower women artisans to rise above poverty and support their families.” What better gift is there than one that supports a great cause?

MP James

Where It’s Located: 860 Hampshire Rd Unit L, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

Although this showroom-shop hybrid will take you a bit outside of Los Angeles’ borders, it’s definitely worth the extra 20 to 30 minutes. The popular turnkey interior design studio just launched its retail shop, which features anything the home decor lover on your list could want or need: sleek wine glasses, classic side tables and benches (for those bare corners they just haven’t decorated yet), and even bath essentials.

Where It’s Located: 3191 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Swedish-born Isabelle Dahlin took her passion for art and home decor and parlayed it into unique boutique that has been become an Echo Park staple since it opened its doors in 2011. Here, you’ll find an eclectic mix of home accessories and decor finds inspired by Dahlin’s travels.

Where It’s Located: 1316 ½ Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice CA 90291

If you happen to find yourself in the quirky Abbot Kinney corridor in Venice, you must swing by Huset. Literally translated to “the house” in Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian, the shop has Scandi-style goods for every room and corner in your home.

Where It’s Located: 3158 Los Feliz Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039

Everyone has that friend or loved one with a great backyard. You know, the place everyone congregates for outdoor barbecues, game nights, and wine sippings. Treat this constant host to a little decor treat from Potted. The Los Feliz shop specializes in chic decor and essentials for outdoor spaces, from gardening tools to cool bird feeders.

Where It’s Located: 4342 Degnan Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Founded by husband wife duo Umaar Norwood and Sharon Williams-Norwood in 2018, this beauty and apothecary shop is the destination for the people on your list who love a natural wellness formula or product. Swing by and stock up on everything from natural whipped body butter and argan oil hair treatments to wellness teas and Chakra incense kits.