This Local Dallas Boutique Is Stocked With Perfect Gifts For Design Lovers

You’ve seen the memes, the headlines, and the complaints about shopping this year — with production issues and shipping delays, buying things online has become a frustrating endeavor, and that’s certain to be even more true this holiday season. Fortunately, there is a way to avoid all of that this year (and every year), and it’s a promisingly easy solution. If you’re located in the Dallas area, you can simply head to your local home goods stores and boutiques. That way, you can support a small business and avoid receiving any of your gifts in the mail well after the holidays are over.

The city has a flourishing design scene, making it a treasure trove of unique home goods stores with beautiful, fun, and unexpected curations of pieces. Of course, the Dallas Design District is a good place to start; it features eclectic and upscale stores like the globally inspired Ceylon et Cie and the nostalgic vintage store, Again & Again. That said, you shouldn’t miss exploring other neighborhoods as well. Mecox Dallas in Bluffview is a huge store brimming with antiques and decor, and {neighborhood} in the Bishop Arts District carries a careful mix of cool modern furniture and local art.

There are so many other local stores worth checking out, so keep scrolling for even more gift-shopping inspo in Dallas, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Where It’s Located: 1319 Dragon St. Dallas, Texas 75207

Ceylon et Cie was founded by Michelle Nussbaumer, an interior designer whose spaces and store are inspired by the “furthest reaches of the globe.” The shop, located in the Dallas Design District, features an inventory that reflects that perfectly: It contains furniture, textiles, and more found from around the world, all curated with a discerning, eclectic, and timeless eye.

Where It’s Located: 4445 Travis St. Dallas, Texas 75205

Grange Hall is another luxury retailer in Dallas featuring treasures from around the globe. The shop stocks a collection of not only home decor, but jewelry, handbags, and “other opulent oddities.” The selection is edited by owners Rajan Patel and Jeffrey Lee, who seek out designers and artists from all over to include in their opulent space. As the site puts it, “Grange Hall is a mysteriously inspiring destination for the senses and a sanctuary for individuals who appreciate aesthetic beauty.”

Where It’s Located: 5360 W. Lovers Lane #208 Dallas, Texas 75209

Mecox’s Dallas outpost is a 3,600-square-foot store located in Inwood Village (though you may have visited it in its previous locations in the Knox-Henderson District or the Design District). The shop features the “signature Mecox mix” of antiques, re-edition finds, custom pieces, and art, making it a great place to explore if you need something unique for basically everyone on your list.

Where It’s Located: 2707 Fairmount St. Dallas, Texas 75201

Blue Print is the brainchild of five interior designers, all of whom have traveled extensively together on the hunt for incredible pieces for their respective practices. The friends opened Blue Print’s blue doors in 2010, and have since offered a large selection of antiques, lighting, art, and more “to help designers and design-lovers create beautiful, one-of-a-kind spaces.” Head there if you’re looking for a luxe collection with a blend of modern, slightly Southern, and timeless styles, plus plenty of color and global inspiration — the owners have perfected that unexpected but delightful combination.

Where It’s Located: 1202 N. Riverfront Blvd. Dallas, Texas 75207

Perfect for those who love all things nostalgia, Again & Again is a warehouse in the Design District that stocks a hefty mix of vintage furniture. That said, it’s not just for shopping — if you want to create something custom for a person on your list or upgrade one of their favorite pieces, Again & Again also offers “custom lacquer, upholstery, and refinishing services for reinventing vintage pieces into one-of-a-kind treasures.”

Where It’s Located: 2532 Converse St. Dallas, Texas 75207

{neighborhood} not only serves as a local source for furniture lines Gus* Modern and Blu Dot, it’s also a treasure trove of local artists and makers. It’s an especially great resource if you’re looking for a truly special piece of art to add to someone’s collection, though it stocks many smaller, perfect-for-gifting home items such as pillows and dinnerware, as well.

Where It’s Located: 2819 N. Henderson Avenue Dallas, Texas 75206

Coco & Dash is owned by mother-daughter duo Teddie and Courtney Garrigan, who describe their store as having “a style that is naturally exuberant while creating a bit of exotic magic and providing a comfortable backdrop for real life and genuine hospitality.” The award-winning location carries antique furniture, art, lighting, gifts, and more, and serves as a worthy stopping point during your shopping for pieces that are both colorful and unique.

Where It’s Located: 212 Carroll Street Suite 110 Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Though technically located in the Foundry District in Forth Worth, Gifted is still worth a visit during your holiday shopping. That’s not only because the store was literally founded as a gift store (i.e. it’ll make it pretty easy to find something on your search). It’s also because the founder, Esther Miller, makes it a point to feature makers and small businesses that celebrate “the artful and timeless.” Her curation is a selection of design-conscious home goods, apothecary, jewelry, and more, all featuring the shop’s cool, minimalist aesthetic.