Zara Home’s Holiday Collection Marries Cottagecore Style With Seasonal Glam

You probably hear people complain about how holiday decor drops earlier and earlier every year — but you won’t find us among the grumblers. No, the introduction of seasonal products is an exciting time here: It means an opportunity to get creative, embrace festivity, and refresh the home once again. Thus, the reveal of the holiday decor collections is practically a holiday of its own. And fortunately for all who celebrate, it has arrived once again.

These new lineups definitely don’t disappoint, either. First of all, pretty much every brand and retailer who will launch a holiday collection already has, so you don’t have to look far to find the latest additions. And, many of those who have released their seasonal offerings did the absolutely most this season: Selections are massive, and most feature an array of styles and recent trends.

In other words, if you’re a holiday decor enthusiast, get ready to have some fun. Yes, the collections did come early this year, and yes, there’s a lot to choose from — which means there’s more time and opportunities to impress your guests and infuse a cozy, joyous feel into your home for the season. Here, a few of TZR’s favorites to help you get started.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zara Home

This year, all of Zara Home’s holiday decor seems to go in one of two directions: charming cottagecore or seriously glam. While both are very different, the retailer nailed each style perfectly — the former is rustic, simple, and sweet, and the latter is bright, cheerful, and ultra shiny. And, of course, all its offerings are guaranteed to add a festive touch.

CB2

You won’t find any rustic touches in CB2’s lineup this year (and, let’s be real, probably not ever). As always, the brand’s holiday designs are sophisticated, minimal, and modern, full of shiny accents and luxurious materials. The products will definitely help you create a ~lewk~ for the season — or, they can easily be used to juxtapose against your more traditional trimmings for a classic aesthetic with a twist.

H&M Home

As TZR recently reported, H&M Home’s holiday collection is basically a one-stop-shop for all your budget decorating needs. No, you won’t find any large or over-the-top items in this collection, such as major outdoor decor or big trees. However, its selection this year is full of sweet, festive basics at super-low prices, such as $12.99 printed napkins and $5.99 cushion covers. Head here if you’re looking for pieces that won’t break the bank, but still provide plenty of style.

Brooke & Lou

Brooke & Lou’s classic, airy style shines through its 2022 holiday collection, which recently dropped with a slew of new soft, pretty pieces including faux greenery and tree trimmings. However, it’s not just the fresh additions to get excited about. The brand also brought back some of its best-selling pieces that sold out the previous year. And, it introduced exclusive new pillows and wrapping paper in limited-edition patterns.

West Elm

You can find pretty much anything in West Elm’s holiday collection — from mantel decor to entertaining essentials to bedding, the home goods brand has it all (and then some). Its lineup even offers myriad styles: Within the mix, you’ll find colorful, playful decorations and modern designs alike. What’s best about West Elm’s selection, though, is that it’s always fun. No matter what you buy from here this year, it’s sure to add a dose of whimsy.

Pottery Barn

Much like West Elm’s, Pottery Barn’s holiday offerings are positively massive. But as you’d expect, its collection skews more toward a rustic, cozier style. Looking to add holiday farmhouse vibes to your bedroom, or incorporate a festive warmth into your cabin in the woods? This is the place to do it this year.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow

Put simply, the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow holiday collection at Target is a burst of joy. Like most Justina Blakeney-designed things, the festive designs are brimming with color and positivity. The selection is also a more creative take on seasonal pieces, making it the perfect place to shop if you’re looking to created a less-expected aesthetic this year.

Arhaus

Arhaus’ holiday decor this year features both new finds and old favorites. But while some pieces may be a surprise, you know you can expect a quiet elegance from every design. There’s nothing flashy here — instead, the brand’s offerings feature pieces so subtly seasonal, it’s easy to miss that they’re even made for the holidays at all. And for some, that approach hits just the right note.