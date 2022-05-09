The Easiest Way To Add Mediterranean Vibes To Your Space? H&M Home’s Summer Collection

This year brought many trend predictions from the inspiration platform Pinterest — among them, the proclamation that “Greece is the word” in 2022. “Aphrodite aesthetic wallpaper” saw a major jump in searches, as did the terms “Ancient Greece aesthetic” and “Greek statue art.” So that fact that H&M Home’s new summer line is entirely centered around the trend? It not only makes perfect sense, but is a welcome addition to the retailer’s already spot-on seasonal collections.

Available in H&M stores and online as of May 5, the launch takes inspiration directly from Greece’s beautiful islands to give you ways to decorate both your patio and your home with the region’s many shades of blue. Patterned glass vases feature streaks of cerulean reminiscent of Santorini rooftops, while 100 percent cotton bed linens are covered in hand-painted watercolor prints inspired by the summer sky and blue ocean. To add to the laid-back Mediterranean feel, natural materials such as straw (used in baskets) and neutral hues like tan and cream are mixed in.

Yet while Greece was the overarching influence on the summer collection, there are clearly other trends at play. The ever-popular blob movement continues on in the brand’s new pieces, showing up in patterned cushion covers and cotton rugs. And funky ceramic vases and candleholders make a notable appearance, including the glazed, branch-like Stoneware Vase and the bright blue, sculptural terracotta piece with pairs of tiny handles.

Perhaps the best part of H&M Home’s latest release is that it makes it possible to indulge in all these trends on a budget. As is usually the case with its products, the summer collection is on the (seriously) affordable end: You can snag a pillow cover for as low as $3.99, and even a large floor covering will only run you $79.99. In other words, it makes refreshing both your indoor and outdoor spaces a lot less painful this season.

To see all of H&M Home’s summer 2022 collection, head to its site now — or, browse a few of TZR’s picks below.

