Bruno Rey’s Iconic Designs Arrive At HAY — But With A Few Twists

The Rey Chair (initially called “3300”) is said to be one of the most successful Swiss chairs of all time. Created by Swiss designer Bruno Rey in the year 1971 and patented by furniture manufacturer Dietiker a year later according to Rey’s site, it quickly became an icon of mid-century modern design. Because it’s not just any other chair: It features a unified silhouette and is made with an innovative screwless production process. It’s such a unique item and enduring classic that it’s still very much in demand to this day — so much so, that HAY has collaborated with Dietiker to release the entire Rey Collection as part of its lineup. Just this time around, it’s coming to customers in a slightly reimagined way.

The line, officially available in the U.S. as of June 15, is comprised of the Rey Chair and a few variations including a stool, coffee table, and dining table. And while it does come in original finishes like beechwood as part of this release, the collection has been updated with new dimensions in addition to fresh tones and upholstery options to provide the launch with a modern take.

Still, you’ll be getting the full effect of Rey’s original chair design. To this day it’s made with the aforementioned screwless wood-to-metal construction, features rounded edges and a curved backrest, and is easily stackable. The rest of the collection largely follows suit.

“When I first saw this chair, I saw that it had the quality of originality. I think that’s a foundational element of what makes good design,” HAY’s co-founder Rolf Hay previously told Design Milk of the Rey Chair. “That, with the addition of the innovation, functionality, and aesthetic, is what makes it great design.”

The Rey Collection by Bruno Rey for Dietiker in collaboration with HAY ranges in price from $495 to $2,495 and is live now on HAY. As Rey’s own site notes, “The Rey Chair is not an individual piece of furniture but is almost always used in a group setting often placed around a table.” In other words, consider this the perfect excuse to invest in more than one piece.

