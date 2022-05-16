Goodee’s Celebrating Its Anniversary With A Sale Full Of Minimalist Decor Essentials

Three years ago, designers, entrepreneurs, and twin brothers Byron and Dexter Peart launched Goodee, a marketplace that features goods made by artisans and products that make a positive social or environmental impact. Since then, it’s grown into an online store beloved by editors, designers, and everyday consumers alike while continuing to focus on important causes. In honor of what it’s achieved during that time, and to say thank you to the community for its support, the brand has kicked off Goodee’s Third Anniversary Sale, a celebratory event that’s offering up to 40 percent off a selection of its responsibly crafted home goods.

While not exactly large, the sale brings several of the store’s most-coveted items and brands, such as Brita Sweden’s rugs, Graf Lantz’s wool felt decor, and Skagerak’s Scandinavian home pieces. And while the categories included run the gamut from dinnerware to bedding, it’s hard not to notice one overarching theme in the lineup: houghtful, minimalist designs. While Goodee certainly isn’t a place lacking in color or uniqueness, the items chosen for this sale are definitely meant for those with an affinity for the simple.

That makes this one an easy event to shop — after all, regardless of your aesthetic, these pared-back pieces are practically guaranteed to fit into your home. The rapid pace at which many of these items are selling out is all the proof you need. So don’t wait to shop this sale before it ends on May 30; head to Goodee’s site to browse its curated selection of markdowns or scroll to see a few of TZR’s favorites, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.