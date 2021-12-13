The $550 Litter Box Your Cat-Obsessed Friend Will Love For Christmas

Sometimes the secret to gifting a person lies in gifting their pet. After all, you can’t deny that furry companions are often considered family, so why not pick up something their four-legged friend can enjoy? And if you have a cat-loving friend on your gifting list, you are in luck. This year’s offerings are rife with all manner of feline-friendly treasures that run the gamut from ultra-chic to ultra-functional.

Have a pal that loves to dress up their cat in sweaters and accessories? Opt for a cozy and cute striped sweater or designer pet collar that keeps them en vogue. Or how about the cat mom who loves high-tech decor? The cutting edge Litter Robot is a must. And how about the outdoorsy pet parent who loves a hike or spends her days in the great outdoors? Pick up a sleek backpack or pet carrier that allows her to bring her furry friend along on any adventure.

And that’s just the beginning. Ahead, TZR rounded up 24 of the best gifts for the cat lover in your life, no matter their interests and hobbies. Don’t be surprised if you get a purr of approval from their cat as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.