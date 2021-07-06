Menu
(Celebrity)
How 10 Celebrities Celebrated The Fourth Of July
There was even a mini
Friends
reunion.
By
Emma Childs
5 hours ago
@kerrywashington
Courteney Cox
The one where they celebrated the Fourth of July together: Over the weekend Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow all gathered for a
mini
Friends
reunion
.
@courteneycoxofficial
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
In lieu of the traditional red, white, and blue holiday attire,
Bennifer — aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
— opted for a matching style moment in shades of khaki and ivory while on a stroll together in the Hamptons.
Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.