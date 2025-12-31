I take milestone birthdays very seriously. For my 30th, I treated myself to a two-week excursion through Scotland and Ireland, which subsequently ignited a decadelong international travel bug. In recent years, I’ve had the privilege of exploring the globe (Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Aruba, Tahiti, Fiji) and putting my passport to good use. This year, however, as I planned out my next big birthday trip — 40! — I set my sights a bit closer to home: Wisconsin. Yes, as an unapologetically obsessive football and Green Bay Packers fan, my longtime dream to visit the iconic Lambeau Field was a top priority. And while a tailgate trip may not seem like the height of sophisticated getaways, like most things in life, the magic is truly in the details... and proper planning, of course.

So, as I set out to bring my dream football-focused vacation to life, I chose to focus on three key things: accommodations, activities, and wardrobe. With these components in place, not to mention the perfect travel crew in tow, I was able to easily curate an itinerary that would not only usher in my new decade of life in a memorable way, but also in a stylish one.

Ahead, see how I made a sporty getaway one of the most epic trips, ever.

Tip No. 1: Splurge On Accommodations That Understand The Assignment

Some might think a high-priced hotel is always the way to go on any well-earned vacation — and they’re not necessarily wrong. Sports-themed trips, however, can be the rare exception in that they often call for immersive and festive accommodations. Also, convenience is close proximity to your stadium or venue is something to keep in mind. For those unfamiliar with the small yet mighty town of Green Bay, you should know it’s truly unique in that it is one of the smallest city in the United States with a major professional sports team. Also, the Packers are publicly owned by the fans, as opposed to a billionaire, so the city truly revolves around the team, particularly during football season.

Lambeau Field is a historic site, so I knew I wanted to stay somewhere in walking proximity. Luckily, the homes scattered around the stadium’s perimeter are famously festive, with many — if not most — decorated in team colors, memorabilia, and artwork. For a true tailgate experience I turned to Airbnb for a very specific rental property, one that was not only near Lambeau, but also aligned with our tailgating theme in chic and stylish way.

I’m happy to report that there were many options that met the criteria. That said, I landed on Lombardi Lounge, a favorited spot that is truly a haven for fans as it includes custom artwork and murals throughout the home (including the exterior) featuring team legends like Leroy Butler, Aaron Rodgers, and Devante Adams. While the interior aesthetic was overall clean and minimalist, splashes of color paid tribute to Green Bay’s signature green and yellow palette, as did the statement throw pillows and blankets and table decor. It also had a perfect view of the stadium, as it was located about five minutes away by foot. Another perk were the surrounding homes, which were packed with fans who started celebrating days in advance of the Sunday afternoon game, throwing bonfires and front lawn gatherings that were open to passersby.

If you’re planning your own tailgate trip and are seeking similar rental properties in lieu of hotel accommodations, you should know that you might have to pay a bit extra for the novel experience. These fan-focused stays can be pricey, especially when planned around a home game weekend or a a special occasion like the playoffs or Super Bowl. For reference, a nightly rate for Lombardi Lounge (which sleeps about eight to nine people) is roughly $3,500 a night, but that can fluctuate depending on the aforementioned factors. For an authentic sport experience, I highly recommend going with a themed rental property that will help you fully tap into the fandom. These privately owned properties also can provide more personalized touches that enhance the trip. For instance, upon checking in to Lombardi house, I was greeted with Packers-themed cookies and a cake to kick off the weekend.

Tip No. 2: Embrace The Sporty Aesthetic

Like with any vacation, one must pack accordingly. For a sports-themed getaway, I think it important to lean into your fandom. This doesn’t necessarily mean you need to go for over-the-top, cheesy team gear. These days, there are tons of stylish fashion collabs and brands that allow you to express your sports obsession in cool and chic ways.

For this particular trip, I set my sights on one of the hottest emerging brands on the scene, one that was created by a football WAG and designed specifically for fashion-forward fans. Yes, I’m referring to Off Season, which was co-founded by Good American’s Emma Grede and Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Launched in January 2025, the label has quickly created buzz around its team-inspired clothes that feel streetwear-ready and modern rather than gaudy and cheesy. Celebrity fans include Simone Biles and Taylor Swift, and its signature puffer jackets, joggers, and fleece corsets are hard to keep in stock as they often sell out in a matter of days.

For my chilly November trip to Green Bay, I dressed accordingly, packing my Off Season Team Puffer Jacket as my hero piece to keep me warm on game day. To elevate the overtly sporty jacket, I paired it with the brand’s white Baby T-shirt, roomy denim and my Staud Wally boots. (The jacket’s four-pocket detailing allowed for easy storage of my daily essentials, so I was able to eschew a handbag for the day.) For my day of walking tours and stadium exploring, I opted for comfy leggings layered under an oversize Packers T-Shirt (also from Off Season) and long-sleeve, and accessorized with tube socks, Doc Marten boots, and a vintage Packers hat.

Tip No. 3: Lean Into Cliché Fan Activities & Stadium Perks

Tailgating trips typically if not always revolve around a game, which is obviously the main event to plan for. For my big birthday excursion, my family and I attended the Packers Nov. 2 game, which put them against the Carolina Panthers. Avid sports fans know that tailgating parties start way before the actual sporting event. As stated before, in a town like Green Bay, the experience begins days before. However, the magic of tailgating often kicks off in full force the morning of the big game. In the wee hours of the day, stadium parking lots fill with fans, stands, and vehicles who are reveling in celebratory cocktails, food, games, and general merriment. My crew and I made our way easily by foot to Lambeau at around 9:30 a.m., a couple of hours before kickoff, to explore the tailgating culture that has made the city and stadium the stuff of sport legends. We indulged in local cuisine — Wisconsin cheese curds, of course — took shotski breaks with locals, and took copious pictures with costumed fans before heading into the venue for kickoff.

Because we would be watching within the 68-year-old stadium — one of the oldest in the NFL — great seating was key. We chose spots midfield along the 20- to 40-yard lines in the “lower bowl,” which consists of the original benches built way back in 1957. Again, these seats are certainly pricier, but absolutely worth the thrill of sideline action. The game was a true spectacle to behold and despite the Packers’ loss, the three-hour event was nothing short of fantastic, thanks to the IRL energy and excitement of the day. And the fun didn’t stop there, after a postgame dinner at a nearby ale house, my family and I kept the party going, swinging by the local bars surrounding the stadium to dance and mingle with lingering football fans.

The next day, after a full night’s rest, we were ready to indulge our fandom a bit more, so we booked a two-hour tour of Lambeau, which allows access to the press box, visiting team locker room, the team tunnel, and the Packers Hall of Fame. We ended the day with a shopping trip to the official team shop, where we loaded up on all manner of gear — I went home with a jersey, themed apparel for my pup, and a giant fisted cup holder.