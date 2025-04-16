For years, my concept of a traditional sauna consisted of small abnormally hot and steamy room within a larger luxury, full-service spa, comprised of wooden or tiled surroundings. I’d typically enter these spaces to fill time in between a massage or facial treatment, hopping in for a few minutes to “sweat out toxins.” To be honest, I never fully understood or even felt the effects of these popular treatment areas. That is, until my recent trip to Finland. With some 3 million saunas for a population of 5.5 million in the country, the ancient bathing ritual, which offers benefits ranging from muscle relaxation and improved sleep to better circulation, is deeply embedded in day-to-day life. In fact, an old Finnish saying states: “The sauna is the poor man's pharmacy.”

Recently ranked the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, one might argue that the Northern European nation’s flourishing and long-standing sauna culture might have something to do with why its inhabitants are so darn joyous — and healthy. And with airlines like Finnair offering non-stop flights to the capital city of Helsinki from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Miami, Boston and Seattle, the opportunity to soak up this happiness and serenity is easier than ever — so it was a no-brainer for me. Suffice to say my Finnish vacay allowed for the ideal setting to better understand and immerse myself in the wonders of sauna. Ahead, read on about my experience and why I’ll never experience a spa day the same again.

Sauna Nation

While considered a more modern luxury amenity in American spa culture, sauna rituals have been prevalent in Finnish society for some 2,000 years. They were originally dug into hillsides before evolving into the wooden structures used today. Historically, the heated spaces were not just places for relaxation but also for cleansing, healing, and even childbirth. Finland’s temperate climate, which makes for long seasons of snowy and icy temps, allows for close proximity to freezing elements, so sauna traditions often incorporate ice dips. There’s also birch whisking and even singing/chanting involved in some cases, with an aim to enhance emotional well-being and resilience.

(+) Sipoonjoki Heritage Sauna Courtesy of Visit Finland (+) Svante Gullichsen / Courtesy of Helsinki Partners INFO 1/2

My Experience

Born and raised in sunny Los Angeles, I’m not averse to sweltering climates. However, considering I have minimal interaction with freezing elements like snow and ice, the concept of a cold plunge has always been a bit intimidating to me. However, the strong evidence and science behind the benefits of consecutive hot-and-cold therapy systems had me more than a little intrigued.

Uunisaari Spa, Helsinki

My first shot at an authentic Finnish sauna experience came about in the city of Helsinki. Just off the city center is the recreational island of Uunisaari, where I spent the afternoon at its sauna, alternating between the coal oven hut and the icy sea water located right outside. While in the heat, I lay on my back while sauna master Anna Velten demonstrated an authentic sauna session, complete with ritualistic song and gentle body tapping with birch branches. As I lay in the gentle glow of the wood-paneled room, surrounded by steam and tranquility, I felt completely present and grounded. Yes, the extreme heat and cold were at first, well, extreme to my sensitive and inexperienced senses. But, over time, I found myself acclimating and enjoying the polarizing sensations. Post-visit, I found myself energized and alert — much like the feeling I get after a several cups of coffee. The only difference? No mid-morning crash.

Octola Lodge, Lapland

After a quick two-night stay in Helsinki, I headed to the majestic subarctic wilderness of Lapland. Finland’s northernmost region, the area is know for its stunning snow-topped resorts and, of course, the Northern Lights. I had the opportunity to indulge in all of the area’s natural splendor at the ultra exclusive — and remote — hideout also known as Octola. The sprawling log chalet has attracted quite the distinguish clientele (think: A-list celebrities and European royalty), many of whom are likely drawn to the 300 hectares of private wilderness, complete with free-roaming reindeer. On the grounds, you’ll find an on-site chef skilled at Nordic cuisine, as well as ultra-luxe amenities like a private gym, indoor swimming pool, cold-plunge baths, outdoor hot tub, and — of course — a hand-carved wood-burning sauna.

I visited the property in the beginning of an especially cold and wintery January, so the natural elements allowed for an easy hot-and-cold therapy session. One afternoon was spent in the aforementioned outdoor hot tub and sauna where my breaks from the heat included a quick roll in the snow right outside. (In the spring, when the temps rise a bit, the property’s cold-plunge tubs and pool serve as a nice alternative to the sauna.)

The Takeaway

After five days, I was fully sold on the magic of Finnish sauna culture. I left the country feeling deeply rejuvenated — both physically and mentally. The intense, dry heat helped me unwind on a deeper, dare I say cellular level, easing my muscle tension and making me feel more clear-headed. The ritual of alternating between the sauna and a cold plunge awakened my senses and left me feeling both invigorated and calm. Beyond the physical benefits, saunas are also sacred spaces for stillness and reflection — something that’s hard to come by in my everyday life. It was more than a wellness treatment; it was a deeply Finnish way of reconnecting with nature, tradition, and myself. So, now the challenge is finding a replicate experience in Los Angeles — because I’m officially hooked.